Brittany Cartwright Forgave Jax Taylor For Cheating Because She’s A ‘Good Christian Woman’

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright received a visit from her mom, Sherri, during last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, and after a heart-to-heart between the mother and daughter, Cartwright opened up about her boyfriend’s infidelity.

Speaking to the Bravo TV cameras during her cast confessional, Cartwright explained why after her boyfriend cheated on her and bashed her to the woman he cheated with, Faith Stowers, she decided to offer forgiveness to Taylor and move on from the incident.

“I was raised to be a good Christian woman, and that is all about forgiveness, and I believe everybody deserves it,” Brittany Cartwright explained. “Even Jax.”

Jax Taylor told Faith Stowers that he would never marry or have children with Brittany Cartwright and even said he wasn’t sexually attracted to her. Upon hearing her boyfriend’s hateful comments, Cartwright immediately said she was done, just like she did after learning he had cheated. However, after having some time to think, Cartwright changed her mind.

Although Brittany Cartwright has faced tons of backlash from her fans and followers online for her decision to forgive her cheating boyfriend, she doesn’t appear to care what anyone has to think. In fact, during last night’s Watch What Happens Live, the reality star laughed upon hearing that 95 percent of the show’s audience didn’t think she should have gotten back together with Jax Taylor.

Months after Jax Taylor cheated on Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers, the SUR Lounge bartender and his waitress girlfriend traveled to Kentucky to celebrate the holidays with her family. A short time later, Taylor treated Cartwright to a visit to The Castle Post, where she wants to get married. Although the couple isn’t yet engaged, Taylor confirmed the location was his girlfriend’s ideal wedding venue in a post on Twitter at the end of last month.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been together for just under three years.

