‘Pregnant’ Kylie Jenner Reportedly Spotted With A Baby Bump At CVS

Kylie Jenner was reportedly spotted at a CVS pharmacy in Los Angeles, wearing leggings, an oversized hoodie, and slides. The lip kit mogul and reality TV star looked incredibly pregnant in the photos released today, which can be found here.

Although the reality star was said to have been spotted in public, she hasn’t made a comment on whether it was actually her. Several media outlets have reached out to her publicity team, and she has not replied as to whether the photos were of her.

A couple of months back, the reality TV star denied that pregnant photos of her that had reportedly been leaked were her, saying that the paparazzi had photoshopped them before leaking them.

Fans of Kylie Jenner, however, are skeptical that these photos are of Kylie, thinking it might be a woman who just looks like her. The photo in question seemed to have been snapped in a rush by a fellow shopper who was looking to make a quick buck off of either Kylie herself or a woman that looked similar to her.

Fans have also not discounted the theory that it could be someone posing as Kylie Jenner in order to earn some quick cash from tabloid magazines.

However, since Kylie Jenner’s team has yet to confirm or deny the photo, and Kylie herself hasn’t said anything about it publicly, this photo may possibly be the first picture of Kylie with her baby bump.

Although the woman in the photo doesn’t look exactly like Kylie Jenner, many women experience swelling or other changes that may have slightly altered her appearance.

The reality TV star and lip kit queen has kept mum about her pregnancy and has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors. Her mother, Kris Jenner, may have confirmed Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy is a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when discussing one of Kylie’s employees attempting to snap a photo of her. Kris stated that many people were looking to “exploit a certain situation,” which many took as confirmation that Kylie is expecting.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly expecting boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby in February or March. It is rumored that the pair is expecting a baby girl, though no information has been given on the validity of these claims.