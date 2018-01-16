‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi’s Good Luck Ends, Many Devastating Events Lead To Drastic, Devious Decision

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease a pleasant future for some characters, but others will be dealt devastating blows. When it comes to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), expect her life to crumble before her eyes. After several devastating events rock the Latina, she will join forces with an unlikely partner. However, will she end up achieving her goals, or will it prove to be the biggest mistake of her life?

According to She Knows, DOOL spoilers two weeks ahead reveal that Gabi asks Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) for his help. This is surprising since she does not like the Salem newcomer at all. It means that she is desperate. That same week, expect her to turn the tables on Abigail (Marci Miller) when she is caught having a moment with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that Gabi’s good fortune is not going to last. Later this week, she will threaten Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). He fires her from DiMera Enterprises, which means she could lose her company, Gabi Chic. Then, the villain is found murdered.

However, that isn’t all. Eventually, she will discover that Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) cheated on her with Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Although it is not confirmed if he is the father of her baby, it is a possibility.

Camila Banus teased at the Days Of Days event that Gabi would be going through hard times in the near future. So, what does she ask of Stefan DiMera? Does it have anything to do with “Chabby?” Is it about the company she built from the ground up? Perhaps it has something to do with Andre DiMera’s murder?

In the Daytime Royalty Online forums, one fan wrote that there was a casting call for a female prison inmate. This seems to suggest that a female Salemite will go to prison. Perhaps it is a woman that kills Andre on Days Of Our Lives. Some viewers think that everything Gabi will be dealing with could cause her to snap and commit murder. However, this is not confirmed and is just fan speculation right now.

It is teased that Gabi might go back to her old ways. Considering she is found a little too close to Chad, could she try to manipulate the “Chabby” situation? If so, she will not only lose Abigail as a friend, but will also lose Chad’s respect and trust.

Fans will have to keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens with Gabi Hernandez.