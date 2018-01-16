Kenya Moore Teases She’s Done With ‘RHOA’ After Another On-Screen Fight With Co-Stars

Kenya Moore surprised everyone when she announced that she got married to a new man when she wasn’t filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kenya had met her husband, Marc Daly, through a friend when the show was on hiatus. The two had only been dating for six months before they decided to get married. Moore was super happy with her decision and she’s supposedly trying to get pregnant. Despite her happiness, her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars struggled to understand how Kenya could get married without them being invited. It sounds like they couldn’t be happy for her and Moore continued to defend her decisions.

The previews for the upcoming episode shows Kenya freaking out, saying she’s done and storming off into a bathroom. She also reveals that she’s done with the drama surrounding her getting married. She just wants her friends to be happy for her and she doesn’t want to become gossip. According to a new Instagram post, Kenya Moore is now revealing that she finds it hard that people can’t be happy for her. She also reveals that she trusts that there is another plan for her. It sounds like she’s done with the drama and she trusts that whatever she chooses, there’s success for her.

???????????? #kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jan 10, 2018 at 7:07am PST

“When others claim to be so happy they wouldn’t be so focused on bringing you down. God has a plan for you and no one can stop him. Be blessed,” Kenya Moore wrote on Instagram this week after the preview appeared on Bravo.

It’s interesting that she’s sharing this quote now, considering several of her The Real Housewives of Atlanta have hinted that she’s now unemployed. Kenya has also hinted that she has left The Real Housewives of Atlanta behind. When she got married, Kenya revealed that her husband would not be filming the show with her. She wanted the show to be her job and her marriage to be a private affair. The two would not mix. Now that she’s choosing her husband over her friends, it sounds like she’s leaving the show. She has previously hinted that she’s walking away from the drama and Kim Zolciak has publicly said that Kenya isn’t on the show anymore. It’s possible that she has truly left the show and next week may be her last episode.

Kenya Moore wouldn’t be the first person to walk away from a Real Housewives show in the middle of a season. Lauri Peterson left the show to focus on her son after she learned he had some serious drug problems.