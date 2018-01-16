Walt Disney World To Begin Cash-Less Test Program For Resort Hotels Next Month

Walt Disney World is moving ever forward into the future and next month’s test will put them closer to not accepting cash and only taking electronic payments. Beginning in February, the Walt Disney World Resort will begin a limited time test that will bring forth a cash-less payment system, and it will take place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

For as long as anyone can remember, Walt Disney World has accepted both cash and credit/debit cards as payment. In 2014, Disney was also one of the first locations to accept Apple Pay for those that had the ability to use it with their smartphones and other products.

According to WDW Magic, those visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge beginning Feb. 12, 2018, will be a part of the first-ever all electronic payment system at WDW. For all purchases and services, there will be no cash accepted at all anywhere in the Jambo House for a limited time.

As of now, the exact length of this test pilot program is not known, but it will last as long as Disney needs for their research. From there, the program is expected to begin expanding out to other resorts around property in the coming months, but no order is yet known.

Danny Cox

During this cash-less test period, the only forms of payment accepted will be:

Credit cards

Debit cards

Disney Gift Cards

MagicBands

Disney Rewards Redemption Cards

Apple Pay

Samsung Pay

Google Pay

Now, while Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge will be going through an electronic-pay only test starting in February, cash will be used for a couple of things. It can still be used for all gratuities paid to any Cast Member and guests can still add it to their room for room-charge reasons.

This is something that has been expected to arrive for quite some time since MagicBands were introduced to make things easier and more convenient for guests. All those who have resort reservations or dining reservations at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge after Feb. 12 are currently being advised of this upcoming test.

As technology advances, Walt Disney World is looking to stay on top of things as much as possible and bring ease and stress-free environments to their guests. This electronic-pay only test is going to be for a limited time, but if successful at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, it could branch out to other resorts. Depending on how this pilot program goes, more resort hotels at WDW could end up going cash-less before too long.