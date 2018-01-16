‘Vanderpump Rules’: Scheana Marie Reveals She And Robert Parks-Valletta Split Last Summer

Scheana Marie’s former boyfriend, actor Robert Parks-Valletta, may have waited until October to confirm their breakup, but according to a new post, the couple actually split several months ago.

After sharing her latest Instagram photo on January 15, the Vanderpump Rules star was questioned about her ex-boyfriend, who was rumored to have kissed another woman during last Monday’s episode of the show, and as she answered several questions, she revealed some shocking information.

“We broke up in August,” she explained to a woman who asked her why it was a big deal that Robert Parks-Valletta attended the opening night of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.

Scheana Marie’s comment was pretty surprising considering the end of her relationship was believed to have been two months later.

At the start of Vanderpump Rules Season 6, which began filming last May, Scheana Marie made it clear that she intended to marry Robert Parks-Valletta and said she would do so as soon as her divorce from first husband Mike Shay was finalized. She then showed off Parks-Valletta’s mansion to her friends on Vanderpump Rules and continued to speak of a future wedding. She even joked that they would tie the knot in July. However, weeks later, their relationship came to a sudden end.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta have remained in touch in the months since they split, and during an interview with Page Six in December, the Vanderpump Rules star said that she was still convinced that she and the actor would one day tie the knot. She even spoke of her plans to have children and grandchildren and said she hoped to honeymoon in Bora Bora.

Scheana Marie also said during the interview that she didn’t want to marry anyone else and noted that he didn’t either.

