Sheree Whitfield Responds To NeNe Leakes’ Mug Shot Diss

Sheree Whitfield had something to say about NeNe Leakes’ recent mug shot diss. During her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on Sunday night, Andy played the clip of NeNe, during her own appearance on the talk show a week prior, lashing out at Sheree for saying on The Real Housewives of Atlanta that she has a mug shot too. On Real Housewives, Sheree had made the point that NeNe shouldn’t have anything negative to say about her dating a prisoner, Tyrone Gilliams, since she herself has a mug shot. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, NeNe, on Watch What Happens Live, lashed out that having a mug shot does not equal to getting a 10-year prison sentence for doing a Ponzi scheme. NeNe also pointed out that Sheree should be worried about her own situation since she, her boyfriend, and her son have mug shots.

After Andy played the clip, he asked Sheree for her reaction. Sheree differentiated her own mug shot, which NeNe claims she had expunged, from that of NeNe’s. Sheree pointed out that her mug shot was the result of teenage rebellion, unlike NeNe’s, which happened when she was already a grown adult.

“Now let’s be clear. If I do have a mug shot, I was a kid. I was a child, a teenager, a rebellious teenager. I have not been that in almost 40 years. I wasn’t a grown woman with a child, with several mug shots, like her.”

Sheree Whitfield then lashed out at NeNe Leakes for bringing up her son, Kairo. While Sheree said that kids are off limits, she did make sure to add in that NeNe’s son’s troubles are all over the internet and that in contrast, her own kids are doing great.

“And we’re not even gonna talk about the kid. We’re not gonna talk about the kids. I apologized for, you know, talking about her son and I thought that the kids were off limits. I thought that she accepted my apology because I don’t have to talk about her kid. It’s all over the Internet, the Internet speaks for itself. However, my kids are doing great!”

Are the two situations really that different? In 2008, the New York Post reported that Sheree Whitfield, then known as Sheree Fuller, was arrested, twice, for theft in 1989, when she was 19-years-old. In 2016, Sheree’s son, Kairo, was arrested for driving under the influence. Sheree’s talk with Kairo about the arrest, during which Kairo apologized and promised that he would do better, was shown last season on Real Housewives. On the latest episode that aired on Sunday night, Kairo, who is currently enrolled in college, was shown visiting his mom with a bag full of groceries and subsequently cooking her dinner.

NeNe Leakes, then a 25-year-old single mother known as Linnethia Johnson, was arrested and charged in 1992 with three felony and one misdemeanor counts of “theft of services” from the phone company. Over the next two years, NeNe was arrested three more times for probation violations. NeNe’s son, Bryant, has had several run-ins with the law, including in 2010, when he was arrested for marijuana possession, and in 2011, when he was arrested for shoplifting and a probation violation. Most recently, Radar Online published photos of Bryant surrounded by drug paraphernalia while partying with friends.