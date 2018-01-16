Timothée Chalamet Pledges To Donate Entire Salary From Woody Allen Film To Charity

As the Times Up movement makes a huge impact on Hollywood, another actor is distancing himself from Woody Allen. Timothée Chalamet joined that list, voicing regret for his decision to work with the accused filmmaker. Now Chalamet is looking to set things right and to do that, he is donating his entire salary from A Rainy Day In New York to three different charities.

Timothée Chalamet’s decision to donate his paycheck came after a CNN interview. He was asked if he had any regrets working with Woody Allen recently. He was also asked if he knew why the famous filmmaker had managed to avoid being called out during the monumental #MeToo campaign.

At the time, Chalamet avoided talking about the accusations against Woody Allen lodged by his own stepdaughter Dylan Farrow more than two decades ago citing that it was “not the right time.”

“It’s going to be really important for me to talk about that,” Chalamet said. “I hesitate to talk about it right now, because what I say will only — it’s only going to anger people. So when that film comes out — if it comes out — it’s going to be really important to talk about. But that’s not the time right now.”

It didn’t even take a week for the Hot Summer Nights actor to change his mind and his tune. On Monday, Chalamet took to Instagram and announced that he would be donating his entire salary from the film to charity. His entire statement can be read below.

Many of Timothée Chalamet’s co-stars in A Rainy Day In New York have been silent regarding allegations against Woody Allen waged by Dylan Farrow. So far, Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Liev Schreiber, and Elle Fanning have been silent. However, Chalamet’s co-star Rebecca Hall also spoke out about regretting her decision to film with Allen and donated her salary as well.

There has been a lot of criticism facing those who openly support the Times Up movement and also work on Woody Allen movies. Dylan Farrow, who spoke publicly about her allegations toward Allen for the first time in 2014 when he was given the Cecil B. Demille award at the Golden Globes, was vocal at the time of the awards show again this year.

“I fully support women taking a stand, linking arms with other women (and men), advocating on behalf of one another to effect change not only in the entertainment industry but in the world at large. That is an admirable and worthwhile objective, I hope these women change the world,” Farrow told Buzzfeed News after the Golden Globes.

“That said, the people who join this movement without taking any kind of personal accountability for the ways in which their own words and decisions have helped to perpetuate the culture they are fighting against, that’s hard for me to reconcile.”

It seems that Dylan Farrow’s message was heard loud and clear. Now actors like Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall are thinking twice about which filmmakers they will work with. Likewise, Mira Sorvino has penned an apology letter to Farrow for working with Woody Allen on her Oscar-winning Mighty Aphrodite in 1995. Sorvino will forever be remembered along with the Times Up movement after it was revealed that Harvey Weinstein reportedly blackballed her from the acting industry.