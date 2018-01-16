‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown, Girlfriend Allison Kagan Rumored To Return For Season 8

Alaskan Bush People star Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown and his long-time girlfriend, Allison Kagan, are rumored to make a return to the small screen for the upcoming new season. After previous rumors that Bam Bam was leaving his family’s reality TV show for good, new rumors are circulating that suspect otherwise. According to a new exclusive report by Radar Online, Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown has been “dropping major clues” that he’ll make a return to the Discovery Channel for Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People.

Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown left Alaskan Bush People shortly after “finding love” with former TV producer Allison Kagan. The Hollywood Gossip actually called Billy and Ami Brown’s second-oldest son “estranged” after he announced in 2016 that he had “decided to go his own way.” Bam Bam and Allison had instead opted to purchase a run-down “luxury yacht” to call home, while the rest of the Brown family remained in Alaska to continue filming Alaskan Bush People.

The Hollywood Gossip report, from August of 2017, shared that the “100-feet long” yacht remains docked in Charleston, South Carolina, where it was originally purchased by Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown. The report goes on to say that Bam had told the previous owner of the yacht — formerly known as the “Osprey” — that he was in the TV “production business.”

Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown and girlfriend Allison Kagan have been dating for over a year now, and post regularly via social media about how they’re fixing up the yacht, now called “Fathom This,” that they plan to live on.

After Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown made an appearance on the last new season of Alaskan Bush People, alongside the rest of the Brown family as they learned of mom Ami Brown’s lung cancer diagnosis and treatment, the 33-year-old opted out of filming for the 2017 Christmas special episode that aired last month. Reports also began surfacing last month that he had worked out a deal with the Discovery Channel for a spin-off series of Alaskan Bush People.

Details of the #ferrynicemeetings with Discovery Communications were not disclosed publicly when Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown, posing with girlfriend Allison, posted a photo on Twitter early last month. However, Radar Online is now sharing exclusively that the happy couple continues to put the “finishing touches” on “Fathom This,” adding that they purchased their “future home” from an account that is allegedly tied to Alaskan Bush People — reportedly proof that Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown and Allison Kagan plan to return for Season 8.

Although nothing has been confirmed to prove that Bam Bam and Allison will be featured on the upcoming new season of Alaskan Bush People, Radar Online speculates that the meeting with the Discovery Channel, along with the “Fathom This” official bill of sale, is proof enough that the couple has changed their priorities.

Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown and Allison Kagan allegedly had planned to “sail to the Bahamas,” but they reportedly changed those plans when Ami Brown was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Alaskan Bush People patriarch Billy Brown was helping Bam Bam and Allison install plumbing on “Fathom This,” which Radar Online also shared is now complete.

Unknown is whether Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown, Allison Kagan, and their yacht renovations will make their small screen debut during Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People, as Radar Online speculates, or appear in their own spin-off reality TV series on the Discovery Channel. But camera crews have been following the couple around for the last few months, according to the Blast.

“Bam Bam and his girlfriend, Allison Kagan, took a trip to New Orleans as they prepare to film Season 8 of the Discovery reality series.”

A Facebook group called Alaskan Bush People — Colorado shares in the description that Season 8 is “nearly done filming.”