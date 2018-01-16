‘The Voice’ Reveals First Promo Shot For Season 14 With Serious ‘American Idol’ Shade

NBC has officially unveiled the first promo shot for Season 14 of The Voice, giving fans of the talent search their first look at the new coaching team of Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson together for the very first time.

The Voice updated their social media accounts this week with a new header featuring the four musicians, which shows Blake strumming his guitar while he, Kelly, and Alicia shared a laugh with Adam in what appears to be a recording studio.

E! News also got the very first look at the brand new full-length poster for the upcoming season, which set to begin airing in February. It looks like the NBC show appears to be throwing a whole lot of shade at rival singing competition American Idol.

After it was confirmed by Entertainment Weekly last month that the two shows will actually be going head-to-head on Monday nights when the American Idol reboot returns to screens in March, the full-length poster for Season 14 shared by E! News appears to confirm that the two singing shows are still very much rivals.

The site noted that the poster also displayed the tagline, “America’s Favorite,” which appears to be a dig at the Ryan Seacrest-lead series, which has been promoting the fact that it’s moved to “America’s Network” ABC for its big return.

First look at season 14!!!! Loving the gold color scheme for a change!! #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/17PuaueSp4 — Team Shevine (@TeamShevine) January 13, 2018

Notably, the new season also stars Kelly Clarkson – who won the very first season of the show back in 2002 – just one season after another American Idol alumni, Jennifer Hudson, took on one of the red spinning chairs.

Clarkson has also been pretty vocal about the fact that she purposefully chose The Voice over Idol while promoting the upcoming Season 14 in recent weeks. She revealed that the ABC show initially reached out to her to become a judge once it was announced the series would be returning after leaving Fox back in 2016.

When asked by Deadline earlier this month why she chose The Voice over American Idol, Kelly admitted that she liked the idea of using blind auditions to find a star.

Kelly Clarkson with Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert in 2013 Christopher Polk / Getty Images

“I love [The Voice]. It literally does come back to those blind auditions. It means something to me,” she said, seemingly hinting that her former show focuses too much on looks. “That’s what sets this show apart. I get judged on [aesthetics] all the time.”

Kelly also revealed last year that getting to sit alongside Blake also played a big role in why she turned Idol down, despite the TV competition launching her to superstardom. Her husband, Brandon Blackstock, is actually the country star’s manager.

“Would it have been awesome to come back to the show that started me and help give someone that start? Yes!” Clarkson told Entertainment Weekly back in September. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t do the same thing on The Voice.”

“That’s my goal,” Kelly then continued of being a coach on the NBC series in 2018. “I want to have someone on my team, whether they win or not, to have a successful career after being on the show.”

The Voice Season 14 is set to debut on NBC on February 26, while American Idol will return to screens after almost two years away on ABC on March 11.