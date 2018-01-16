Is The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Trying To Sabotage Scheana Marie’s Romance With Robert Valletta? She Thinks So

Scheana Marie is convinced that her Vanderpump Rules co-stars are out to destroy her relationship with Robert Parks-Valletta on the upcoming episode of the show’s sixth season.

While the couple is now broken up, they appeared to be doing great as Scheana Marie was even discussing their future marriage on the show. Then, after shocking allegations against the actor were made, they allegedly began experiencing turmoil within their romance.

During next Monday’s show, Scheana Marie will be seen opening up to her co-stars about her regrets regarding her decision to introduce her then-boyfriend to the Vanderpump Rules cast.

“I tried to introduce Rob into this group… It’s drama that he doesn’t need,” Scheana Marie explains to Brittany Cartwright and Ariana Madix, according to a sneak peek shared by Bravo TV on January 15.

Later on in the show, Scheana Marie breaks down over the issue while talking to Lisa Vanderpump.

“Why are they trying to bring us down? We were perfect!” she cries.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta began dating shortly after she announced the end of her marriage to Mike Shay. Then, just months later, she began discussing the idea of marrying the actor as soon as her divorce from Shay was finalized.

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta appeared to be moving quite fast and during last week’s show, the longtime SUR Restaurant waitress was seen gushing over Parks-Valletta’s huge house in Beverly Hills. She even took aim at her past marriage to Mike Shay, claiming that while they ate TV dinners, she and the actor were treated to meals from a private chef.

Although Scheana Marie seemed to be head over heels for Robert Parks-Valletta, he announced on Instagram in October that they had broken up. Since then, they have been seen together at a handful of red carpet events but haven’t yet reconciled their exclusive romance.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Robert Parks-Valletta, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.