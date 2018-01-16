See Inside John Cena & Nikki Bella’s Lavish Engagement Party

Nine months after John Cena got down on one knee and proposed to fellow WWE star Nikki Bella in the ring during WrestleMania 33, the couple finally celebrated their engagement with a big party on January 13, which looked to be pretty lavish as they partied with their friends and family.

Friends and family members who attended the event shared photos from the bash on social media, including Olivia Wingen who uploaded a photo of a number of female guests posing with Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella.

“Celebrating love… Happy engagement John and Nicole!” she captioned the photo, which showed the guests looking all prettied up in cocktail and maxi dresses.

Nikki could also be seen looking uber-glamorous in the snap, as she wore a champagne colored satin ensemble for the party.

Brie also posted a family photo from the party on her account, which showed the guests drinking what appeared to be either wine or champagne. Bella then confirmed in the caption that she and their cousin were both going to be the Maid of Honor on Nikki’s big day.

Bella and Cena both gushed over the soiree on Twitter, where John – who previously claimed that he would never get married again after divorcing first wife Elizabeth Huberdeau in 2012 – praised Nikki and admitted that she’d made him “realize the importance of togetherness.”

“Such a wonderful, meaningful, emotional day yesterday with the woman of my dreams and both of our families,” Cena tweeted one day after their engagement party. “I love you Nicole, you’ve made me realize the importance of togetherness.”

Bella then replied to her fiancé’s sweet message on the social media site with a gushing tweet of her own.

After reading John’s tweet, which has since gained more than 16,000 likes, the Total Bellas and Total Divas reality star responded, “Aww my Love… It was so magical. Love you too John” alongside a heart emoji.

Though Nikki and John haven’t yet posted any pictures of their engagement party to their own accounts to share with their combined 15 million followers, Bella did share two sweet photos with fans earlier this week which showed her and her husband-to-be dancing together on a pier.

❤️ A post shared by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Jan 15, 2018 at 3:33pm PST

Clearly putting her recently learned Dancing with the Stars skills to good use after appearing on Season 25 last year, the WWE star shared two photos to her account on January 15 which showed herself and her fellow wrestler holding on to one another as they appeared to waltz around by the sea.

Nikki then sweetly captioned the two snaps with a red heart emoji.

Though she didn’t elaborate in the caption, the couple may have been practicing their first dance ahead of their impending wedding, as Bella teased last year that she wanted her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev to choreograph an official routine for them.

“Heck yeah! I’ll make him get in that studio,” Nikki told People when asked if she was planning to have a choreographed first dance with John when they tie the knot. “I’ll have [Artem] come up with our [first] dance.”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Bella hasn’t been giving too much away when it comes to her and Cena’s upcoming wedding but revealed last year that they had officially set a date and that she’s already found her dress.

Confirming to E! News that her wedding dress was designed by Marchesa, she told the outlet back in July that her gown is very “Princess Grace Kelly.”

“I put it on and I was like this is the one,” she added of what she’ll wear during her and Cena’s upcoming wedding, confirming that twin sister Brie was on hand to give her expert opinion to help her find her gown.

Cena and Bella haven’t publicly announced their wedding date, though it’s thought the two will marry later this year.