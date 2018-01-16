Princess Charlotte Adorably Bosses Prince George Around, Says The Queen

Prince George may be the future king but that doesn’t stop his little sister, Princess Charlotte, to boss him around. Apparently, the two-year-old royal is the one who calls the shots and the Queen couldn’t help but gush about it.

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth revealed that her youngest great-grandchild rules over her big brother. The 91-year-old monarch shared the adorable brother-sister relationship while speaking to a 10-year-old schoolgirl, Emily Clay, and her family at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

According to People, the Queen awarded the schoolgirl with a signed Bible for a school religious education project. Interestingly, her dad, Tom Clay, also won the same prize in 1990.

While handing the Bible, Queen Elizabeth reportedly asked the little girl if she “looked after” her younger sister. The girl’s mother, Ellen, jokingly replied, “It’s the other way around.”

Much to everyone’s surprise, the Queen answered with, “It’s like that with Charlotte and George.” Apparently, Princess Charlotte adorably bosses Prince George around and likes to “keep an eye out” for him.

The outlet also noted that Princess Charlotte’s “bossiness” is somewhat common for a younger child, which is also known as the “second child syndrome.”

Queen Elizabeth’s light-hearted comments about her great-grandchildren echo the sentiments of their mother, Duchess Catherine. Last year, the soon-to-be mother of three joked that Princess Charlotte is “in charge” of Prince George in the most adorable way.

Duchess Catherine also revealed that the siblings are becoming “very good friends” as they grow older. In fact, the doting mother shared that Princess Charlotte always wants to have a playdate with Prince George, who is currently attending Thomas’s Battersea in London.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte’s confidence also reflected during her first day of school. Recently, the fourth in line to the throne started attending Willcocks Nursery School and reportedly made a good first impression.

According to reports, the little princess has been adjusting quite well to her new life as a pre-schooler. Apparently, she impressed everyone at school with her fun personality and outstanding skills at such a young age.

Princess Charlotte was even described as “very sweet and very confident” even in front of many people. She is also admired for being “so polite, but also fun and energetic.”

The young royal even showcased her Spanish skills, which she learned from her Spain native nanny, Maria Turrion Borrallo.