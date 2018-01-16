Logan Paul Says He ‘Deserves A Second Chance’ As YouTube Exec Addresses The Disgraced Vlogger’s Future

Shamed YouTube star Logan Paul is seeking a “second chance” after issuing multiple apologies for his distasteful “Suicide Forest” video while a YouTube executive addresses his future in vlogging.

The 22-year-old famed vlogger has become more popular than ever for all the wrong reasons after he received backlash for taping and making fun of corpses of people who committed suicide in Aokigahara, Japan’s so-called “Suicide Forest.”

Now, it looks like he has already learned his lesson after losing plenty of money and a lot of potential revenue from his 15 million subscribers when YouTube put all his projects on hold as he is now pleading for a second chance.

Speaking to TMZ on Monday at a Los Angeles airport, Logan said he was treated “fairly” following the “Suicide Forest” video controversy and believes that even he “deserves a second chance.”

After getting slammed online, Logan Paul has issued several apologies through various channels, explaining that he had a lapse in judgment and said “sorry” to the people he may have offended in doing so. He also posted a written version of his apology and shared it on Twitter.

“I didn’t do it for the views. … I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the Internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity,” he wrote.

“I’m often reminded of how big of a reach I truly have & with great power comes great responsibility… for the first time in my life I’m regretful to say that I handled that power incorrectly. It won’t happen again.”

Now, it looks like his actions after the “Suicide Forest” video fiasco are starting to bear fruit as YouTube Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl is not closing the doors to his future in vlogging, Telegraph UK reported.

Speaking to the press during the Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday, Kyncl noted how “actions speaks louder than words” and that the controversy has taught Logan Paul a lot.

“As you know, we work with lots of YouTube stars. All of them are incredibly talented. Some of them are very young. I want to make sure we all recognize that a few missteps don’t spoil the work of all the other hardworking creators that are doing incredible things on YouTube, and that we recognize them for that,” he explained.

“Specifically as to Logan, I think obviously we believe he’s made unfortunate missteps. He’s expressed remorse very quickly and is learning from the experience. We have taken all the appropriate steps announced this week.”

On January 9, the video-sharing and streaming platform posted an update on their official Twitter account, explaining that while they may have taken a while to issue a statement, they are doing everything in their power to ensure that YouTube creators follow the community guidelines.

An open letter to our community: Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what's going on. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views. As Anna Akana put it perfectly: "That body was a person someone loved. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness." — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

It’s taken us a long time to respond, but we’ve been listening to everything you’ve been saying. We know that the actions of one creator can affect the entire community, so we’ll have more to share soon on steps we’re taking to ensure a video like this is never circulated again. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

Despite this, the YouTube boss did not give any definitive answer on whether or not the company plans on working with Logan Paul again, adding that all his projects have been suspended “indefinitely” which is the “best thing” they can do at the moment.

YouTube has decided to cut ties with vlogger Logan Paul over his Japan suicide video. https://t.co/zE0vEGoLkK pic.twitter.com/rzGMXlKv0s — BBC (@BBC) January 14, 2018

He went on to reiterate the upcoming update on the company’s Terms and Conditions Agreement, which will reportedly address situations similar to Paul Logan’s “Suicide Forest” video controversy.