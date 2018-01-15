Trump Allegedly Wants ‘Donald Trump Day’, ‘Doesn’t Really Understand Why Martin Luther King Gets A Whole Day’

President Donald Trump was photographed on Monday, January 15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – along with Barron Trump, prior to the family boarding Air Force One on the way back from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, en route to the White House. President Trump spent his holiday on the golf course and time at Mar-a-Lago, as reported by CNN.

Trump also spent time defending himself in the wake of allegedly calling certain African countries “s***hole countries,” by claiming he was the least racist person that a journalist would interview, as seen in the below video from the Washington Post. However, in spite of President Trump’s tweeted statement on MLK Day, which included footage of folks protesting during the civil rights’ heyday, Trump allegedly has had a different message that he has been passing along to White House staff.

As seen in the below tweet from the popular “Rogue WH Snr Advisor” Twitter account, Trump purportedly “doesn’t really understand why Martin Luther King gets a whole day named after him” and proclaimed that “one day there will be a Donald Trump Day.” The tweet has received thousands of likes on the social media platform, along with thousands of retweets.

Trump telling staff that he "doesn't really understand why Martin Luther King gets a whole day named after him" and that "one day there will be a Donald Trump Day." — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) January 15, 2018

According to the Daily Mail, Trump spent the holiday golfing in Florida as his message praising King for inspiring Americans with the icon’s “immortal words” made the rounds via video.

"Dr. King's dream is our dream. It is the American Dream. It's the promise stitched into the fabric of our Nation, etched into the hearts of our people, and written into the soul of humankind." pic.twitter.com/tyUZGTecDY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2018

Trump may have hailed King’s dream of a better world – based on the content of a person’s character and not the color of their skin, as King said in one of his most popular speeches – but the president is getting flak in the comments section of the above tweet.

The above video statement from Trump included iconic footage from 1963, which included the March on Washington, as well as scenes during King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. Trump paraphrased some of the content from King’s speeches in his video statement about racial harmony.

Folks in the comment section of the above tweet are joking that Trump may indeed get his desired “Donald Trump Day,” with quips about dubbing the day “Treason Day” or “Benedict Arnold Day.”