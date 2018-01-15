‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Moves To Paris, Victor Walks In On Victoria-JT & Cane Can’t Find Lily

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, January 16, reveal that Cane (Daniel Goddard) arrives in Paris and tells the driver that he needs to locate his wife. He will enter his hotel room, and Lily (Christel Khalil) exits her room across the hall.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Abby (Melissa Ordway) seems happy in France. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily agrees that being in Paris is lovely, but she misses her children and Cane. After the photo shoot, Abby reveals that she’s planning to move to Paris for a couple of months to help get Brash & Sassy launched. Lily wishes her the best but says that everything she needs is at home in Genoa City.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria wants Devon (Bryton James) to handle the PR for Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) DUI and Abby’s public spat with Sharon (Sharon Case) at the club. Victoria discloses that Reed moved in with her parents. She hopes they can get through to him.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) complains to Victor (Eric Braeden) about a man raising the rent on low-income people, which many of them couldn’t pay. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor says he’s a businessman and cautions her getting emotionally involved. However, Victor admits that he loves how passionate she is about her new project. Victor tells his wife to let him know if she needs his help.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) discuss Sharon’s homeless family over coffee. Mariah urges Nick not to be so judgemental about the family. Nick discloses he wishes there was something more he could do for the family. Mariah admits that she is impressed with her mother’s dedication to turn her life around.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah runs into Devon. They chat about Neil (Kristoff St. John) spending time with his son Moses. Mariah senses something is bothering Devon. He admits his music label is not doing well. However, he isn’t ready to give up yet.

Cane cannot find Lily anywhere in Paris. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he calls Billy (Jason Thompson) to check on things back home. Billy teases Cane by saying he is buying a chain of amusement parks. After hanging up with Billy, Cane calls J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), who offers advice on what to say to Lily when he finds her.

J.T. covers his tracks today on YR! pic.twitter.com/JwSeJ95MTx — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 15, 2018

At Victoria’s place, J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) asks Victoria (Amelia Heinle) if she wants to stop seeing him. Of course, she tells him no. Young and the Restless spoilers state that they are half dressed and against the wall when Victor barges through the front door.

Victor apologizes for interrupting and claims he needed one of Reed’s books. J.T. reminds Victoria that they are both adults and have no reason to hide. J.T. whispers to Victoria that her shirt is inside out.

Victor warns Victoria that J.T. is a waste of time and no good. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria smiles and seemingly agreed with her dad. Perhaps, she just wanted him to go away so she can return to J.T.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria and J.T. admit they can’t get enough of each other and promise to hook up soon.

Cane and Lily’s reunion hits a roadblock today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/nfPoRCIdSi — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) January 8, 2018

Nick meets his mother at the club. Nikki surprises him by saying that Sharon’s houseguests are harmless. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nikki wants to have a charity dinner to help homeless families and help Kathy get back on her feet. Nick offers the insurance money from the Underground to help build a place for the homeless.

Victor arrives and informs Nikki to Victoria and J.T. are sleeping together. Victor feels that it is a “colossal mistake.”

Cane finally arrives at Lily’s photo shoot location and Lily and Abby aren’t there.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.