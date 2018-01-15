Bethenny Frankel And Jill Zarin Reunion At Funeral Filmed For ‘RHONY’: Tears, Hugs And Breakdowns

Bethenny Frankel took a moment out of her busy schedule this week to support her former best friend Jill Zarin as she laid her husband to rest. This weekend, her husband Bobby Zarin died after battling cancer for years. Despite their former feuds, Bethenny attended the funeral and she greeted Jill outside of the church. She broke down and the two were seen hugging and crying together. But there were many people and a handful of cameras, so it sounds like the funeral will be featured on The Real Housewives of New York.

According to a new Daily Mail report, Bethenny Frankel couldn’t hold back the tears as she went to the funeral to say goodbye to Bobby Zarin. Jill may have invited Bethenny to the funeral, as she and Bobby never had any tension between them. It’s interesting that the cameras were there, as it could have been a private moment between two former friends. But there were tears and hugs – and eventually, Bethenny had to walk away. She appeared to be more distraught over Bobby’s passing that Jill at that moment in time. Perhaps it was tough for Bethenny to see Jill again after so many years. On the previous season of The Real Housewives of New York, Frankel shut down any possibility of them reconciling and becoming friends again.

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin have feuded for years and they were never able to settle the drama from the third season of The Real Housewives of New York. Frankel felt she had been betrayed by Jill because she would constantly talk about how Bethenny wasn’t putting Jill first, as Jill had been her way into the New York social world. However, Jill had been accused of helping the underdog, so Bethenny took note of that. When Bethenny started making money and doing well for herself, things took a turn in their friendship. However, the two were able to keep things cordial. This weekend, Jill lost her husband Bobby Zarin to cancer. Bobby had been a shoulder for Jill to cry on when things went bad between them and he had often come up with advice for them.

Bethenny Frankel is returning to The Real Housewives of New York. Jill Zarin may appear in a few scenes.