‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers: Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Episode 3 Dates Feature Familiar Faces, Tense Interactions

Episode 3 of ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season airs Monday night and Arie Luyendyk Jr. will head out on several different dates with his remaining bachelorettes. The ladies have already had tense encounters with one another over Luyendyk’s affections and Bachelor spoilers hint at more tension playing out during this next show.

New Bachelor spoilers from ABC indicate that Ursula Hayden and Angelina Altishin of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, also known as G.L.O.W., will join Arie Luyendyk Jr. and some of his ladies for a group date.

As the action gets started, Bachelor spoilers note that Kenny “The Pretty Boy Pitbull” King will pop up for a quick battle against Luyendyk and then the ladies will face off against one another. Viewers will recognize King as one of the bachelors who appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette season, and he wrestles under contract with Ring of Honor.

In addition to the wrestling group date and an individual winery date for Lauren Schleyer, Bachelor spoilers detail that another group date will have seven ladies performing together with canines in an act dubbed “Arie’s Amazing Acrodogs.” Comic Fred Willard will show up to participate in this date and he will be doing commentary on the show as it proceeds.

Paul Hebert / ABC

When it comes to the cocktail party, the bachelorettes will be pulling out all the stops to try to woo Arie and score one of Luyendyk’s roses. Entertainment Weekly revealed that Bibiana Julian will put together a romantic setting for Arie in hopes of making a big impression. Unfortunately, things will not go as planned.

Before Bibiana can connect with Arie and lure him to the spot she set up, Luyendyk happens upon the spot with one of the other bachelorettes and they embrace the opportunity to connect. Julian will see the two there, and be left frustrated and disappointed. Bibiana got into a tense confrontation with Krystal during Episode 2 and viewers will have to tune in to see if this setback sparks another fiery outburst.

When you did all the work and your frenemy takes all the credit.

Make plans for #TheBachelor, tonight at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/khYzm4Rqz8 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 15, 2018

By the end of Episode 3, Bachelor spoilers indicate that three more women will be heading home. From the sounds of things, viewers may not see all that much of some of the Season 22 frontrunners during this January 15 show, but those who follow spoilers will be watching for subtle looks and interactions anyway.

Will the Bachelor spoilers regarding Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s final rose recipient be correct? Will Luyendyk’s relationship lead to a wedding? People are buzzing over ABC’s The Bachelor 2018 season and are anxious to see where things head next.