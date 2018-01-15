Dolores O’Riordan Cause Of Death: Singer Struggled With Depression And Bipolar Disorder, Past Suicide Attempt

The sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan has fans of the Cranberries mourning across social media, with many searching for the cause of death for the Irish singer.

O’Riordan’s unique voice helped the Cranberries become an iconic band in the 1990s, scoring a number of international hits and helping to influence generations of bands that would follow. The singer was found dead in Monday at the age of 46 in London, where Newsweek reported she had traveled for a short recording session.

But in the hours that followed the announcement, there was still little information about the official cause of death for Dolores O’Riordan — though there are some signs of failing health and struggles with depression. As Newsweek noted, the singer last performed in December, but prior to that, she was forced to take an extended leave while recovering from ongoing back problems, forcing the band to cancel a series of dates in Europe.

There were signs that O’Riordan was feeling better, including a note posted in late December that looked forward to the future.

“Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it!” she wrote.

But O’Riordan was also open about the mental health issues she faced. The singer suffered from bipolar disorder and was declared “mentally ill” by a judge following an air rage incident in 2014, Newsweek noted. She was put under the care of a psychiatric doctor at the time, and family members said they were worried about her health and mental state.

Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.

Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time. Full Statement: https://t.co/L8K98BFpSM pic.twitter.com/ADEY51Xnwe — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) January 15, 2018

Dolores O’Riordan had also opened up about her difficult upbringing, telling Time about the sexual abuse she suffered for four years as a young child. As Waw-Buzz noted, O’Riordan said that she suffered “flashbacks” to the abuse throughout her life.

Dolores O’Riordan also had a suicide attempt, saying that she tried to take her life in 2013 by overdosing on medication, People reported. O’Riordan also said she suffered substance abuse, which was made worse by the heavy demands of touring and performing.

While there is some speculation that Dolores O’Riordan may have committed suicide, there is still no official word on her cause of death.