Kristen Stewart And Robert Pattinson Get Casual In LA Without Stella Maxwell And FKA Twigs

No place is better to escape the biting winter cold than Los Angeles. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson both found refuge on the west coast to spend their downtime before things get hectic again. The Twilight co-stars were spotted looking casual and carefree in the SoCal city, without their girlfriends Stella Maxwell or FKA twigs.

After stirring up drama with Emma Watson on 2018 Golden Globes, Robert Pattinson reverted to his under-the-radar style.

“Robert Pattinson proved he still likes to keep a low profile when out and about, as he hit the streets of LA on Friday,” reports Daily Mail. “The 31-year-old actor sported a comfy ensemble as he ran errands in the sunshine, donning sunglasses and a baseball cap.”

This past year, the 31-year-old English actor spent a lot of time in the spotlight. His performance in Safdie brothers’ newest movie, Good Time, garnered a lot of good reviews and awards. He did not get nominated for an acting award at the Golden Globes this year, but there are still rumbles of his performance deserving a spot in the Oscars.

His breakup with his fiancee, FKA twigs, prolonged the media focus on the actor. The breakup came as his career was taking off and the fact that he spent almost three years in a relationship with the British singer made the split all the more dramatic.

But it looks like FKA twigs still choose to believe that romance is alive and well.

Kristen Stewart was also seen spending some chill time in Los Angeles this weekend, acing the casual look.

“A bit of wintertime chill has arrived even in sunny Los Angeles. So when Kristen Stewart was glimpsed out in town this Friday, she wrapped herself in a walnut brown hoodie and carried a couple of disposable hot beverage cups,” reports Daily Mail. “Her blond-flecked brown hair was slicked back and tucked behind her ears, and the 27-year-old matched black shades to skin-tight ripped trousers.”

She is often spotted with her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell when she is out and about in the SoCal city, but the 27-year-old model was nowhere to be seen.

This past year has been one of commitment for Personal Shopper actress. After spending the entirety of 2016 dating around, Kristen decided to commit to a long-term relationship with Victoria’s Secret model, who has dated Miley Cyrus before. Despite their hectic modeling and filming schedules, the couple made their relationship work.

While Stella keeps her girlfriend off her Instagram page, she does not mind sharing pictures of the puppy that she adopted with Kristen.