Pamela Anderson’s Sons, Dylan And Brandon, Slay At Men’s Fashion Week In Milan

Pamela Anderson’s two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee slayed on the runway in Milan as they modeled Dolce & Gabbana clothing. Dylan Jagger Lee, 20, and Brandon Thomas Lee, 21, joined a handful of other celebrity kids who modeled the luxury label. The handsome duo got raves for taking part in showcasing the Millennial generation at the Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection. The sons of James Mardsen, Pierce Brosnan, Jude Law, and Daniel Day-Lewis were also modeling in Milan, Daily Mail reports.

Pamela Anderson’s sons are quite the fashion models already. Dylan is the face of Saint Laurent and Brandon has modeled extensively for Dolce & Gabbana. They made their mom proud on the runway in Milan. Anderson made her name as a Playboy model and then as an iconic star on Baywatch. She’s still a stunner at the age of 50. She has a great relationship with her sons, as seen in a post by Brandon on his Instagram account when he was seen out with his mother for lunch. “Moms will hug you no matter what,” he wrote.

Dylan shared a snap of him with his brother on Instagram aptly captioned, “The Lees.” The pair were dressed in black tuxes; Brandon’s tux had a silver lining down the lapel and a “D” initial was on Dylan’s left pocket with a crest design. The two posed with serious expressions.

The Lee’s A post shared by Dylan Jagger (@dylanjaggerlee) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:58am PST

After Pamela Anderson and her eldest son attended the Shepherd Conservation Society’s 40th Anniversary Gala for the Oceans in Beverly Hills last June, Brandon posted another photo of them on Instagram. “The most generous soul I know,” he wrote, referring in part to his mother’s advocacy for animals.

Brandon told Page Six last September that he’s been dressing his mother for years, though she’ll never admit it. Pam’s oldest son shared that after her stylist comes over and leaves the house, he tells her that she’s “not wearing that.” The model went on to say that he doesn’t care about the revealing stuff and that his mom actually listens to him.

Anderson and Tommy Lee were married for three years from 1995 to 1998. Pamela Anderson now lives in the South of France most of the time. She recently told Megyn Kelly that Dylan and Brandon are beautiful, talented, healthy, happy, ambitious, and calculated. The star added that they understand a lot of things she doesn’t at their young age, so they’re “going to be okay.”