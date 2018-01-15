Depp’s Ex Amber Heard And Elon Musk Seen Together Yet Again, Fuel Rumors Rekindling Romance

It seems that the rumors of a rekindled romance between Amber Heard and ex-boyfriend Elon Musk have not been far off, seeing as the former couple have been spotted together yet again, dancing the night away at a Los Angeles club on Sunday.

Prior to this specific sighting, Amber and Elon were spotted smooching outside an L.A. restaurant back in late December, and then were seen on a getaway in Chile together, just after the initial sighting. On Sunday, the two stepped out for a night at The Abbey nightclub in West Hollywood, as the Daily Mail indicates.

Sources say that the billionaire Tesla founder and the actress seemed to be enjoying the atmosphere and the company.

“They had some drinks and danced with a few friends, all captured in two brief videos posted by a Twitter user. It looked like they really enjoyed grooving to Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow,” the publication shares.

The two initially began dating in August of 2016, just after Heard filed for divorce from notable actor Johnny Depp, and alleged domestic violence against him, as well. Depp denies the claims, yet his career still sits under a negative cloud because of the allegations.

Heard and Musk broke things off a year later, and despite reports that the billionaire ended things, he asserts that it was Amber who called it quits and left him heartbroken. It seems as though Musk is getting another shot at things with the stunner and that the space between them, which was reportedly the reasons for the split, is a non-issue at this point.

Elon Musk was not shy about opening up over the heartbreak he felt after Heard ended things with him. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the billionaire shared how heartbroken he was and how he hates going to bed on his own.

“I just broke up with my girlfriend. I was really in love, and it hurt bad… Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think… I will never be happy without having someone. Going to sleep alone kills me.”

Amber Heard received backlash from Depp fans after accusing him of abusive behavior, and when Musk and she called it quits, rumors swirled that Amber was dumped due to rumored manipulative and crazy ways. Musk took no time at all to put these claims to rest, defending the beauty fervently.

If space is all that came between the two, perhaps Elon Musk and Amber Heard have worked out a better way to be more present in each other’s lives and may in fact be back together. This is yet to be confirmed at this point.