Paris Hilton 2018: Hotel Heiress Teases New Music Video After Announcing Chris Zylka Engagement

2018 is already turning out to be a big year for Paris Hilton, who shared news of her engagement to Chris Zylka just two weeks ago. Now, the hotel heiress-turned-popular deejay has more news. Paris is still making music, and apparently, being in love inspires her.

Even though it’s been two years since Paris Hilton and DJ Poet dropped her techno/trance hit “Never Be Alone,” she just shared a new video for it. Paris dropped the clip on Instagram, and it immediately racked up more than 80,000 views in the first 12 hours. That’s not bad for a song that isn’t even new.

In the music video for “Never Be Alone,” Paris Hilton is looking pretty in pink. The video cuts back and forth a lot between Paris dancing and posing in various glammed up outfits and old movie clips mostly featuring Marilyn Monroe with imagery of Madonna and other iconic women. The short clip was made by Solmaz Saberi, a popular photographer, and obviously a Paris Hilton fan.

The “Never Be Alone” video is just a precursor to new music from Paris Hilton. The hotel heiress-turned-DJ told Time back in November that she is working on another album.

#NeverBeAlone ???? ????by @SolmazSaberi A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 14, 2018 at 6:28pm PST

There’s no release date yet, but Paris did say that the upcoming offering will be a “whole new sound.” Citing Katy Perry, Madonna, Michael Jackson, and DJ Chuckie as her biggest influences in music, Paris says that the upcoming album will have a very deep-house, techno-pop sound that is so popular in the clubs where she DJs.

Paris Hilton got engaged during a winter holiday in Aspen with her now-fiance Chris Zylka. In one of the most romantic high-profile engagements in recent memory, Zylka got down on one knee and proposed to Hilton while standing in the snow.

Given that she’s going to be very busy with wedding planning, there’s no telling when Paris Hilton’s follow-up album will be released. She has been sharing clips of herself in the studio in her Instagram stories, so it’s clear that she’s been hard at work. Her first, self-titled album came out back in 2006. Many will remember her first hit, “Stars Are Blind,” which she references in the lyrics of “Never Be Alone.”