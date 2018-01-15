‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Enjoys A ‘Family Day’ With Boyfriend Randall Emmett And His Kids

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett spend the weekend together at Disneyland with his two daughters, London and Rylee.

On Saturday morning, the Vanderpump Rules star took to Twitter, where she confirmed she was heading to Disneyland but didn’t say who she was going with.

“It’s family day!” Lala Kent announced on Twitter on January 13. “Starting it out with coffee and Family Guy before we roll up on Disneyland at 9 a.m. This is some grown woman s**t. Oh, how my saturdays keep changing.”

Although Lala Kent didn’t reveal who she was going to the amusement park with on her Twitter or Instagram pages, Randall Emmett shared several videos and photos on his own page, which confirmed that he and Kent were at the park together with his two children. In one of the videos, little Rylee was seen dancing around with a woman who appeared to be Lala Kent. While the person’s face was never seen, the woman was wearing a ring on her left-hand ring finger much like the one Kent has been sporting since last October.

Lala Kent first confirmed her romance with Randall Emmett on January 1 and recently revealed on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro that they’ve been together for the past two years.

A post shared by Randall Emmett (@randallemmettfilms) on Jan 13, 2018 at 6:59pm PST

Lala Kent’s boyfriend, movie producer Randall Emmett, shares his two daughters with his ex-wife, actress Ambyr Childers.

As a report from Page Six revealed last month, Emmett requested a separation from Childers in April 2015 but later had the petition thrown out. Then, in January of last year, about one year after Emmett met Kent, Childers filed for divorce. Around the same time, rumors began swirling on Vanderpump Rules Season 5 that suggested Kent was involved with a married man. Ultimately, both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute claimed it was Emmett who Kent was dating.

On December 22, 2017, Randall Emmett and Ambyr Childers’ divorce was finalized.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.