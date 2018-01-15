Demi Lovato Tells Ellen DeGeneres How She Defies Trolls & Eating Disorder With Instagram Bikini Photos

Posting Instagram photos of her bikini body might seem like an unusual way for Demi Lovato to respond to trolls. But during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, Lovato revealed how she uses social media to defy Internet haters and even deal with her body image issues. At 25, Demi has experienced challenges ranging from an eating disorder to Internet trolls. But the 25-year-old singer shared with Ellen’s talk show viewers that she has discovered a new strength in recent months, including a way to battle body-shaming bullies, reported the Daily Mail.

Lovato also credited her documentary, Simply Complicated, for giving her the courage to tackle her eating disorder. Admitting that she still has difficulties with issues related to food and body image, Demi is seeking to help fans learn to love themselves in the same way that she has.

“I’ve surrendered to the process of just learning to love yourself and I think it shows through my [Instagram] pictures. I post more bathing suit pictures online. I want to show my fans that it’s possible that they can get to that self love too.”

Lovato feels that the past year has marked a turning point in her relationship with her body. And although she confessed that she remains a “perfectionist,” Demi said that she has developed the courage to post pictures even if they aren’t ideal. The singer told DeGeneres that she continues to find fault with pictures of herself. But her critiques no longer stop her from posting revealing images of herself on Instagram.

Demi Lovato Pities Bullies

Lovato shared her thought process in posting Instagram pictures that feature her body in outfits such as swimsuits. She also revealed her new attitude toward online bullies and trolls who post cruel comments about her figure.

“I thought, ‘It’s me, it’s who I am and I love my body. So I’m just going to post it,” said Demi.

“I’ve taken away the power from the negative comments and the haters by not listening to them. I just feel sorry for them.”

It’s not always possible to completely ignore negative feedback on Instagram. But Lovato uses her new approach of pitying the trolls if she catches sight of nasty comments. Demi pointed out that those who post rude comments on other people’s Instagram pages often are “kind of sad.” Therefore, she has developed the ability to remove the power from the haters.

“I’ve taken away the power [from the bullies] and it feels great,” added Lovato.

????: @sirahshoots A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 6, 2018 at 1:47pm PST

Even though Demi admitted she sometimes finds faults with photos of her body, such as her legs, Lovato posts the pictures because she looks “so happy.” And it’s not just her success with defying trolls on Instagram that have given Demi a new reason to be upbeat, however.

DJ Khaled Tours With Lovato: It’s All About ‘Love’

Lovato is excited about a tour with DJ Khaled. Demi and DJ are involved in a “Tell Me You Love Me” tour, and Demi is enjoying the experience. She has been particularly impressed by Khaled’s sayings. The singer shared that DJ has “amazing” catch phrases, and she plans to begin using them when she talks with other people.

Demi Lovato discusses her body image. Rob Grabowski / Invision/AP Images

One of Lovato’s new favorite phrases is “bless up,” she said. “Secure the bag” is another of DJ’s catch phrases that she plans to start using.

But while Demi enjoyed joking about those catch phrases, she becomes serious when discussing her newfound courage in taking on body-shaming bullies. Refinery29 reported that ultimately, Lovato’s message is one of being able to experience so much love for herself that she can ignore the haters.

“Demi Lovato is done with anyone who thinks they have the right to say anything about her body.”

That view has been years in the making. Demi headed to rehab for help with her eating disorder in 2010. She also has shared her battle with fans in her YouTube documentary. But Lovato admitted that she still faces challenges as she hopes to inspire others with her Instagram photos and music.