‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Lovebirds Evan Bass And Carly Waddell Announce Baby Girl’s Name

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are over the moon about their baby girl. The Bachelor in Paradise stars, who met on the ABC summertime reality show in 2016 and married one year later, have announced the name they have chosen for their soon-to-be-born baby — and it’s pretty adorable.

Proud mom-to-be Carly Waddell made the announcement on Instagram, where she captioned a photo of the couple posing next to a crib that was draped with a pink blanket with the baby’s name printed on it.

“Her full name will be Isabella (Bella for short) Evelyn Bass, and we love her so much already!” Carly wrote. “Can’t believe in about one month we will be wrapping her up in this soft, cuddly little number!”

Evan Bass also shared the news on Instagram. The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum posted a photo of himself and Carly each holding the arm of a Cabbage Patch doll. Evan revealed that he lost the battle to name his first daughter after him, but that his baby girl’s moniker will have an even more special meaning.

“Well folks, I lost the battle to name our baby girl Evan but I won the war with the name: ‘Isabella Evelyn Bass,'” Evan wrote. “My sweet Grandma Bass was named Evelyn and she was the best and I hope that our daughter is fierce like her.”

Based on the size of Carly’s baby bump, little Isabella is due very soon. And when she makes her glorious debut into the world, the Bass baby will have a built-in best friend. On Sunday, fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Jade Roper posted a photo of her own baby, Emmy, touching Carly’s belly to feel Isabella’s kicks.

The too-cute pic is captioned, “Emmy and Bella are literally already besties.”

After a quickie cat-and-mouse romance, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell got engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise finale in 2016 alongside two other couples, who have since broken up. In June 2017, the couple wed in Mexico with longtime Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiating the ceremony. In August, Evan and Carly announced they were expecting their first child together. Evan also has three sons — Nathan, Liam, and Ensley — from his marriage to ex-wife Marie.

Carly Waddell recently had her baby shower — another sign that Bella’s birth is imminent. While details of the baby shower haven’t yet been revealed, the photo posted by Jade appears to have been taken during the celebration. In addition, Carly Waddell previously posted that her baby shower was taking place on Sunday, January 14 and was going to be held at her house.