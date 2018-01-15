Jennifer Lopez Slammed For ‘Photoshopped’ Curves After Showing Off Tiny Waist In New Photo

Jennifer Lopez and Guess are both feeling the heat on Instagram after fans claimed new promotional photos of the singer and actress – who became the fashion brand’s oldest Guess Girl last year aged 48 – had been heavily photoshopped to make her waist appear smaller and her butt larger.

Social media users lashed out at both Lopez and Guess on the social media site after the brand posted a new shot of the singer from their latest campaign, which showed Lopez wearing a denim jumpsuit with a cut-out back as she turned towards the camera while sitting on a stool.

Many lashed out in the comments section after Guess shared the snap on Instagram with their 2.9 million followers on January 14 by claiming the image had been photoshopped to an extremely unrealistic standard, with one even writing online that it was actually “one of the worst cases” of image manipulation they’ve ever seen.

“There is far too much photoshop on this image. You can immediately tell from the shape of her back, her squished torso, her arm and the flower vase in the background is not straight; therefore indicating that you’ve made her bottom bigger as well,” Instagram user @thegeorgiaelizabeth hit back in a lengthy comment left alongside the new image of Jennifer promoting the fashion brand.

The disgruntled fan then went on to tell Guess on social media that they were “ashamed” the company would even publish the image of the Shades of Blue star and executive producer. “This is one of the worst cases of photoshop I’ve ever seen, and I would LOVE to see the original image.”

Others also voiced their opinion on the photo, making their voices heard after the new snap of Jennifer was uploaded on January 14 to promote JLo’s Spring ’18 Campaign, which is set to become available on February 1.

“Too much photoshop,” said Instagram user @leilitacielo in response to the latest photo shoot photo of Jennifer, while another said of the new snap of Lopez, “Photoshop major level, it’s a shame cause [Jennifer’s] such a natural beauty.”

“Mmm there’s something wrong in this picture,” another commented on Instagram, suggesting that the upload had been digitally altered, as another even hit back by claiming the snap had been so heavily manipulated that it made Lopez look “deformed.”

Others then bombarded the comments section of Guess’s upload, simply writing the word “photoshop.”

Jennifer also shared the same image to her own Instagram account on January 14, posting the snap in stages to form a mosaic made up of nine separate images which collectively gained more than 1.5 million likes from her followers.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Lopez didn’t caption each individual photo as she uploaded them to her page, but she also received some backlash from fans who claimed – particularly on the photo which focused in on her derriere sitting on the stool – that the image had been photoshopped and heavily altered.

Neither Guess nor Jennifer have yet publicly responded to the backlash on social media and haven’t confirmed to what extent, if any, the latest photo they uploaded of Lopez had been altered.