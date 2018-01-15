‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Julian and Kim’s Connection Has Alexis Hot With Jealousy

General Hospital spoilers tease that although Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) does not want her daughter tied to Jason (Steve Burton) due to his mobster ties, it seems as if she can’t let go of her own mobster ex-husband. In a fun sneak peak promo video, Kim (Tamara Braun) flirts with Julian (William DeVry) while Alexis can’t keep her eyes off them. Could Alexis be jealous that her former husband no longer has eyes just for her? Ava (Maura West) for one, seems to think that her brother’s ex-wife may be more than a little jealous.

The sneak peek preview shows Julian offering Kim a free cup of coffee for “fixing” his coffee machine at his bar, Charlie’s Pub. In reality, she had just switched it on. She protests and he says the next cup will be on the house. Kim agrees since it was a very complicated procedure. General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, confirms that their banter is light and playful and it is clear that there is chemistry between the two. Alexis, who is sitting with Diane (Carolyn Hennesy), is pretending to read her menu but it is very clear that she is actually watching Julian and Kim’s interaction. Ava, who is standing at the door, can’t help but notice how intently Alexis is watching her ex-husband and is enjoying the fact that her brother is not blind to the charms of other women.

Julian's convinced a brick through his window means someone's got it out for him. Tune into a thrilling, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/GdDopCn5hW — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 11, 2018

With a, “Goodbye, Charlie,” Kim leaves the bar. Ava greets her brother and walks up to Alexis. She is quick to point out that Alexis’ menu is upside down. It actually is not, but Alexis already fell for Ava’s trick. She more or less has confirmed that Alexis was not paying attention to anything else except having her attention glued to Julian and Kim. General Hospital spoilers show that Ava is positively gloating.

General Hospital spoilers show that Alexis and Diane excuse themselves and prepare to leave. However, just as Alexis exits, she hears Ava ask Julian what happened to his window. He says some kid threw a brick threw his window. Alexis immediately turns around and questions him about it, since she fears for her daughter’s safety. Molly (Haley Alexis Pullos) lives right across the street from Charlie’s Pub and she wants to know if he is being intimidated. Julian brushes off her questions.

If Julian wanted another chance with Alexis, surely he would have come running for help. Instead, he is keeping his distance even if he could use some legal assistance. Who needs a lawyer when you could have a doctor to patch up any wounds? Will Alexis ever let Julian go? Watch General Hospital weekdays on ABC. Then check Inquisitr for all the latest spoilers and recaps.