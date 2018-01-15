Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Travis Scott’s Baby Rumors Continue After Mom Kris Leaves Hint About Labor

Kylie Jenner has been rumored to be pregnant for a really long time now. In recent times, she has also been rumored to be in labor. The Kardashian family has been extremely secretive about it. However, Kris Jenner might have revealed quite a bit on the Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner has kept herself away from media for a long time now, which is fanning the rumor fire more than ever. In fact, she has not shared any pic of hers for some time now. Earlier, Kylie regularly shared her pics on Instagram. Now, it has been more than a month since she shared a pic showing her face.

Even before that, Kylie stopped sharing any pics showing her body. The last time she shared a pic that showed her bare abs was in September. In the following months, whenever she decided to show more than her face, the 20-year-old covered herself in oversized shirts.

Amid pregnancy rumors, it has also been reported that Kylie has split from boyfriend Travis Scott. Fans started speculating a couple of days back that she was already in labor. This time, many major news publications reported otherwise. But, that did not stop her fans from indulging in wild speculations.

Kylie was apparently seen at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles a few days back. It was claimed that she was in labor and expecting a baby girl. Us Weekly, which had claimed in September that Kylie was pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, was recently told by an insider that the reality star would not prefer sharing her pregnancy with the world.

“Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

Despite so much effort to keep things confidential, one of the insiders has apparently tried to take Kylie’s picture while she was at home. Kylie Jenner looked in stress because somebody in Kylie’s own house tried to take the kind of pictures that they should not be taking.

Her hint suggests that the insider might have tried to snap Kylie in her bedroom or bathroom. Things are apparently more stressful for the 62-year-old mom because of Kylie’s “certain situation.”

Kylie says in the episode that she feels bad for her youngest daughter because she always has somebody in her life that is “trying to exploit a certain situation.”

According to Mail Online, many viewers took the hint as a confirmation of the pregnancy rumors.