Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, And Angelina Jolie Reunion Rumors Grabbing Headlines After Golden Globes 2018

Fans have always been excited about the possibility of Brad Pitt being reunited with Jennifer Aniston. After the “Brangelina” split, lots of people want to see Brad getting back with Angelina Jolie. Rumors related to the relationships among these three super-celebs have always been strong. The2018 Golden Globe Awards added fuel to the fire.

Things started getting warmed up after both Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston attended the Golden Globe Awards. When Jennifer went to the stage with Carol Burnett to present an award, the obvious focus was on Jolie, who was sitting just in front of Aniston. What made it even more intriguing was Dakota Johnson watching Angelina Jolie while the Friends star was on the stage.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress was apparently checking Jolie’s reaction while her archrival was on the stage. According to Decider, it seemed like Jolie did not pay attention to what was happening on the stage while Aniston was there.

There was an image that captured the special moment. The image grabbed fans’ attention, and there were speculations on if Jen and Angelina would talk to each other.

Fans might have hoped that the two would exchange smiles, hug each other, and pose for the camera.

They did not.

Another interesting thing about the Golden Globe awards was that Jolie sat with Chris Hemsworth. According to many fans, the Australian actor is a Brad Pitt lookalike. Chris, who has been known for playing Thor since 2011, posed with Angelina at the award ceremony.

When filmmaker Taika Waititi shared the image on Instagram, people started commenting about how sad the “Brangelina” divorce was. They also started talking about the similarity of looks between Pitt and Hemsworth. Chris’ wife, Elsa Pataky, could not resist the temptation of joining the conversation. The sarcastic twist in her comment made it special.

“What a great couple! I mean you boys!” News.com.au quoted her as saying.

The The Fate of the Furious actress, who has been married to Hemsworth since 2010, has three kids with him.

Earlier reports have suggested that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are leading separate lives because of Brad Pitt. Jennifer has apparently reunited with her former husband. And, that has affected her marriage with Theroux.

However, Gossip Cop has dismissed such reports. Brad’s rep has called it “completely untrue,” while Aniston’s spokesperson has called the news reports “made-up.”