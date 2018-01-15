‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Confesses To Murder, But Did He Really Kill Andre DiMera?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of January 22 reveal that the investigation into who killed Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) is underway. An unusual murder weapon leads to the first suspect. Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) lies to protect someone he loves. Then, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) confronts Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) about confessing to murder. However, did he really kill the DOOL villain?

At the end of this week, there will be a murder. A sneak peek reveals that it is a Salemite that was hated by nearly everyone. Who killed Andre DiMera? One man confesses, but he might not be guilty.

Days of our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online reveal that during the week of January 22, Brady Black confesses to murder. Although he does have a temper, could he be covering up for someone else? It is unlikely that the real killer would be revealed two weeks ahead of the episode.

It is stated that Sonny confronts Brady about his confession. Perhaps he doubts that he is really the killer. Adding to the mystery is that Roman lies to protect a loved one. It doesn’t reveal if Roman lies to the authorities or if it is even regarding Andre DiMera’s death. It is possible that his lie has to do with a different storyline.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that this would not be the first time someone has confessed to a murder they did not commit. When Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) was found dead, some characters were convinced they were responsible. Sonny was one of them, who was positive he was the killer. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) also thought he did it. The storyline ended with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) remembering stabbing her former lover.

If Brady is confessing to something he didn’t do, it must be to protect someone he cares about. Lately, he is angry at everyone. However, he still admires his grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston.) He also cares for Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and has a close friendship with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin.) In fact, Chloe briefly leaves town on the day Andre is murdered. However, it is not yet known if she goes before or after the crime is committed.

There is also Brady’s father John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Even though the father and son had issues in the past, they do love one another. Of course, fans know that Brady was always close to Marlena because she acted as a mother figure to him growing up.

Days of our Lives spoilers tease there is one other person Brady could be protecting. That is his adversary, Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva). Even though the two are at war, they also have a passion for one another. Both seem to be in denial, but Eric Martsolf told Soap Opera Digest that Brady does have romantic feelings for the widow. Could his feelings grow so strong that he would actually go to prison for Eve?

Fans will have to keep watching Days of our Lives to find out if Brady killed Andre or if it is a false confession.