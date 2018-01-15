‘Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age’ Gets A Few New Features Before Its PC Release

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will no longer be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 when the remaster makes its PC debut on February 1. Square Enix has confirmed the game’s upcoming release on Steam, noting that some additional changes have been made for the PC version.

Originally available on the PlayStation 2, Final Fantasy XII has been given an extensive high-definition remaster treatment for its PS4 release, and the changes do not stop with the console version. On PC, gamers should expect to see the nuances of the enhanced HD graphics since the game runs at 60 frames per second. In addition to visuals at 60FPS, the settings also allow the game to be played on monitors as wide as 21:9. It can also be played across three HD monitors. That means instead of a screen ratio of about 16:9, three monitors can provide a combined resolution of approximately 48:9.

For the Steam release, fans can look forward to the addition of Steam trading cards. They can also enjoy the game with the controller of their choice, as the developer is providing “full controller support.”