‘Outlander’ Season 5: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe’s Chemistry Still Works Despite Actress’ Engagement

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have been subjects of dating rumors after fans noticed their undeniable chemistry on and off the screen. However, the Outlander Season 3 actress slammed all the speculations that there is something romantic going on between her and the Scottish hunk when she confirmed her engagement with Tony McGill. Despite this update, fans still love seeing the co-stars on the small screen that made it easy for the network’s big boss to keep the British-American television drama series going.

Caitriona Balfe’s character, Claire Beauchamp Randall/Fraser, has definitely endured a lot in Outlander Season 3 finale that caused a lot of fans to worry about her condition and status on the historical time travel series. Fortunately, Starz CEO Chris Albrecht gave viewers a sigh of relief as he confirmed that Outlander Season 5 is almost a done deal. As a matter of fact, the critically-acclaimed Amazon Prime drama might even go beyond that.

“I wouldn’t worry too much about that,” Chris Albrecht said during the Television Critics Association Press Tour on January 12. “There are ten books, and we are having very productive conversations about the future of the show.”

With this update, the Starz CEO seemingly want the fans to know that Outlander Season 5 is definitely happening. In fact, the only thing that worries Chris Albrecht is not the renewal, but trying not to “kill” Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. The boss revealed that the stars have been working really hard on the show, saying, “The two of them are fantastic and deserve every bit of the accolades they have received.”

Although Outlander can be considered as one of the most binge-worthy television shows out there, what made it even more worthy to watch is the amazing acting of Sam Heughan (James “Jamie” Mackenzie Fraser) and Caitriona Balfe. The pair works well together that their partnership has been plaguing with dating rumors.

It has been long rumored that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have already taken their working relationship to the next level. However, the Outlander Season 3 actor broke a lot of hearts last year when he revealed that he actually has a real-life girlfriend and it wasn’t his Starz co-star.