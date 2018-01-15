NASA Releases A 3D Visualization Of The Famous Orion Nebula [Video]

NASA scientists and computer visualization experts at the Space Telescope Science Institute and at the Caltech/Infrared Processing and Analysis Center created a 3D video simulation of the famous and spectacular Orion Nebula. The video materializes using the images taken by the Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes.

Orion Nebula is a diffuse young nebula, which is an interstellar massive cloud of dust and gas such as hydrogen, helium and other ionized gases that is about 1,300 light years from the planet Earth and located in the constellation Orion. This nebula provides scientists understanding as to how stars and planetary systems are formed.

Orion Nebula comprises of the Trapezium star cluster, which is the group of massive stars that gives illumination to the nebula. This star cluster involves a bowl-shaped valley carved out by extreme ultraviolet radiation and winds from new stars and is in the center of the nebula, according to Space.

In the video, Hubble space telescope seized the light including the longer and shorter wavelengths in the ultraviolet and near-infrared ranges in the area that could be viewed by humans. This includes capturing the very hot regions and objects. Meanwhile, the Spitzer space telescope captures the light in the mid-infrared to the far-infrared range that seized the objects and structures in lower temperature or cooler regions or objects.

Watch: NASA Video Shows You What the Universe Really Looks Like https://t.co/2BcHKAWp5S — Danny Fitch (@pukushimotsumei) January 15, 2018

Frank Summers, a visualization scientist from Space Telescope Science Institute, said that by adding depth and structure to the spectacular images, this fly through helps elucidate the universe for the public, both educating and inspiring. The scientists would like to give the viewer an experiential understanding of the nebula. Summers further said that it is a really wonderful thing when they could develop a mental model in their head to transform the two-dimensional image to a three-dimensional scene, as noted by Science Alert.

Watch the 3D video belows as it takes you to the fascinating and beautiful heart of Orion Nebula. Be amazed at how this video materializes through the creation of NASA scientists and other experts. This visualization could provide insights and contents for people who explore basic questions in science and could discover the universe for themselves.