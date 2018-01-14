‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sal Stowers Teases Baby Lie Will Take Lani To A Dark Place, How Far Will She Go?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Lani Price will do everything in her power to keep her baby’s paternity a secret. In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, actress Sal Stowers discussed the storyline. She explained that her father reacts to the pregnancy news. She lies to her entire family about sleeping with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and it will tear her apart. She also teased to expect Lani to be greatly affected by the dark lie. Just how far will she go to keep her secret?

Lani is pregnant as a result of her sleeping with Eli on Christmas Eve. The two detectives agreed to pretend it never happened after they found out JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) did not have an affair. However, the baby will be a constant reminder of that night. She was planning on having an abortion, butt JJ urges her to consider.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal JJ takes Lani to his grandparents’ plaque in Horton Square. He explains that he wants a love and life just like Tom and Alice Horton. He promises to treat her right and makes a desperate plea for her to keep the child.

“He’s saying everything she needs to hear, but she’s still not sure if this is his baby. She wants it to be his baby, so she’s battling with that. She also doesn’t want to break him at all, so it’s like she’s walking on eggshells. If she tells JJ she slept with Eli, that could ruin things, and now that she’s pregnant, that’s a whole other can of worms that she has to deal with. him. She’s too afraid to tell him the truth because she doesn’t think he can handle the truth.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that JJ and Lani run into Eli and Gabi. The expectant detective sees the two so happy, she decides that JJ and the baby are her future.

“She kinda goes into this place of where she is so in love with JJ and this is what she wants. This is where her heart is at. So she’s like, ‘You know what? The timing isn’t that far off; I can just pass the baby off as JJ’s. And it will be fine.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abe (James Reynolds) and Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis) are next to find out about the baby. At first, Abe is upset because this is not how he wanted Lani to have a child. He also isn’t thrilled that it means JJ will be a part of Lani’s life forever. Even though he loves JJ like a son, he doesn’t feel that he is good enough for Lani.

“After her dad hears and JJ also tells Theo, she’s stuck. She knows she can’t terminate it now. Everyone’s excited. At first, her father’s reaction is, ‘This is not the way I wanted my daughter to get pregnant,’ but he’s happy for her. And he wants the best. But now she’s in a deeper hole because she’s lying to her family and you can only imagine what that does to a person.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Lani will go to great lengths to keep her secret. Despite a warning from Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans,) she is determined to keep the truth a secret. Kayla agrees not to say anything to JJ because she can’t due to doctor/patient confidentiality. Even though Kayla brings up the “what if’s,” Lani has a plan for everything. She is going to do this no matter what anyone says.

“She doesn’t care what it does to anyone else.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Lani asks Eli to not say anything. However, due to his pain of being lied to about his own father, it is unlikely he will agree. This means that Gabi will find out that he cheated. The only exception is if his desperation to keep Gabi is stronger than doing the right thing.

Sal Stowers ended the interview by saying that keeping such a dark lie, especially to her family, is going to be tough for Lani. However, she is determined to keep her baby secret. Fans will just have to keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out how far she is willing to go in order to do that.

“When you have a lie so dark, where do you go?”

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.