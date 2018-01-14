‘Diplomatic Timebomb’ If Trump Is Not Invited To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

There has been a lot of hubbub on whether Donald Trump will be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May wedding. A source claims that the subject of the Trump wedding invitation is a “diplomatic time bomb.”

Then there is concern about the need for added security should an American president attend the wedding, as well as possible “circus” atmosphere with possible protests should Trump come to London for the wedding.

According to a source that spoke to The Sun, there is concern that relations between London and the White House could be affected should former President Barack Obama get invited to Harry and Meghan’s wedding and Trump snubbed. This source advises that there is fear that it would “infuriate” Trump, especially after he canceled his planned February trip to London.

The source also reports that the couple have already claimed that they do not have a “reason” to invite Donald Trump to their wedding, despite “discreet pressure” that has been put on the engaged couple. There is a belief that a wedding invitation snub could be “one insult too many” for the “famously sensitive” President Trump.

The unidentified diplomatic contact claims that this invitation situation is weighing heavy on the minds of Harry and Meghan.

“It’s a big dilemma for the couple as they draw up their guest list.”

Yet, ultimately, the source claims, the final choice on who they will invite is the couple’s. They are inviting 800 guests to their wedding and they can choose who is attending.

“A bit of gentle and discreet pressure has been exerted but the final decision is entirely theirs.”

While a wedding is meant to be a celebration of love, the situation in post-Brexit Great Britain is so serous that there is concern that this will all implode if not handled correctly.

“For that reason, it has turned the wedding into a bit of a time-bomb for the diplomatic service.”

Trump has already claimed that he canceled his February trip to London because he was not “loved enough” by Theresa May’s government. They appear to be scrambling to help reestablish that “special relationship” between the United States and Great Britain.

Could this pressure influence duty bound Prince Harry?

Prince Harry has an established relationship with Barack Obama. Obama attended the recent Invictus Games, and Harry recently interviewed the former president when he was a recent guest radio host for the BBC Radio 4. The two men are quite close.

The paper also points out that in terms of succession to the throne, Prince Harry is currently fifth, soon to be sixth after William and Kate’s third child is born, and that royal weddings this far down the line are usually not attended by standing American presidents.

Royal wedding branded 'diplomatic timebomb' if @realDonaldTrump is snubbed” That would be so cool. #StableGenius https://t.co/gKfU2MrtPb — Bill Lamb (@zachvat) January 14, 2018

There is some irony about the current situation as neither President Obama nor Michelle were invited to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, while Obama was in office.

As the Inquisitr reported, the reason given was due to the high cost of security, although other sources did allude to the fact that there were not a “relationship” between Prince William and Obama.

This exact reason could apply to Donald Trump and the engaged couple. In addition to the high cost of security, there is not an established relationship with Trump.

Then there is the fear that there will be a “circus” atmosphere should Trump visit. The Sun points out that there will likely be protests against the controversial president, and this will add cost and chaos to the wedding festivities.

Donald Trump snubs UK visit ‘because he thought he wasn’t loved enough’ by Theresa May’s government https://t.co/sFtg1Q7txG — The Sun (@TheSun) January 14, 2018

Instead of attending the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Obamas were invited to a UK state meeting, where they met and spent a memorable time with the Queen, Prince William, Duchess Kate, and Prince Harry. Perhaps in lieu of a wedding invitation, Buckingham could invite Trump to visit and perhaps sooth fractured egos.