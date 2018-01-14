Enter An Enchanted And Nocturnal Dream World At London’s Lumiere Festival 2018

If you’re looking for a way to liven up your nights, prepare to enter a majestic and glittering dream world in London at the Lumiere Festival 2018, which runs from January 18 to 21 between the hours of 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

During this free four-day spectacle, you will be able to gaze with wonder at 50 displays of art from both the U.K. and international artists when the streets of London, along with many of its most famous buildings, are transformed into a sparkling and nocturnal pageant of lights.

You will find exhibits at the 2018 Lumiere Festival in London scattered in various locations including Mayfair, the West End, Waterloo, Victoria, Southbank, King’s Cross, and Fitzrovia. Excitingly, this year’s festival also marks the first time that the Lumiere makes a trip to the south side of the Thames where the tower of the National Theatre will also be gleaming with lights, according to The Standard.

One of the stars of the Lumiere Festival this year will surely be the Waterlicht installation created by Dutch Artist Daan Roosegaarde. Situated in King’s Cross at Granary Square, waves of blue light appear to roll upon the air as Roosegaarde attempts to bring the threat of rising sea levels and global warming to the public’s attention.

Ben Pruchnie / Getty Images

Next on the list of must-see exhibits at the Lumiere Festival 2018 is a display called The Wave, created by the Danish group Vertigo. Originally designed to be viewed in Copenhagen at the Frost Festival 2017, this exhibit features 40 brightly lit triangles, which are triggered by movement, that are placed strategically along the South Bank. When you meander down the Riverside Walkway you almost feel as though you are entering a futuristic display of neon pyramids which cast their shimmering and otherworldly light upon the Thames.

Also not to be missed is Miguel Chevalier’s Origin of the World Bubble 2018, which can be seen floating high over Oxford Circus. When standing beneath the magical bubble, viewers beneath will find that, like The Wave, this exhibit also responds readily to movement, transfiguring what, at first, looks like a black and white hologram into one that is seemingly bursting with resplendent colors.

Lumiere Festival will light up London’s streets again on January 18???? pic.twitter.com/ksmwI00e6C — Time Out London (@TimeOutLondon) January 8, 2018

The Lumiere will also be seeing the return of Patrice Warrener with his magnificent light display, The Light of the Spirit (Chapter 2), at Westminster Abbey’s north door and west towers, which will bathe the building’s architecture with opulent colors.

If you plan on attending the Lumiere Festival 2018 in London, there is a very handy app available to help you plan an unforgettable journey to view the U.K.’s largest festival of lights.