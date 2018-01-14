Scott Disick Reportedly Annoying Kourtney Kardashian With Tyga Friendship, He Doesn’t Care [REPORT]

Scott Disick is reportedly getting under Kourtney Kardashian’s skin by hanging out with Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga.

Hollywood Life claimed that Kourtney is unhappy with the duo’s friendship now that Kylie is no longer seeing the rapper, but from what’s been gathered, Scott couldn’t care less because he’s been friends with the 28-year-old prior to him dating Jenner.

Sources say that the mother of three doesn’t think Scott Disick should be spending time with Tyga for the fact that he’s not only the ex-boyfriend to Kylie, but also because the father to her children tends to lose himself around his pal.

When Tyga and Scott get together, they are notoriously known for throwing the biggest parties in Hollywood — while their friendship appears genuine, Kourtney thinks that it’s the wrong environment for her ex-boyfriend to be in.

Apparently, the 34-year-old couldn’t care less about his former flame’s opinion considering the fact that they are no longer together.

Kourtney has since moved on with model boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, while Scott is now said to be seeing Sofia Richie, who he has been dating for the past four months — a relationship which the reality star allegedly didn’t approve of at first.

Just three weeks ago, it was claimed that the 38-year-old had banned Sofia from attending the family’s Christmas party in Calabasas in fear that it would cause tension and awkwardness, but supposedly had no problem flaunting he romance with Younes.

Insiders add that Scott Disick thinks his ex-girlfriend has treated him poorly since getting with her new beau, but he’s kept calm and collected about it.

One thing that he won’t let Kourtney do, however, is tarnish his friendships with people he has been close to for years, After all, Scott Disick and Tyga have been friends for as long as the socialite can remember, so there’s no reason for him to distance himself from the rapper if he doesn’t want to, the outlet concludes.

Scott and Kourtney are continuing to actively co-parent their three children together despite their constant up and downs as friends. Sources say it’s an ongoing work in progress for the two to be in the same room together.