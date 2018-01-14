Kylie Jenner: Cardi B Cheating Scandal Leaves Her Worried About Travis Scott While On Tour [RUMOR]

Kylie Jenner is said to be worried that Travis Scott could be cheating on her after hearing about Cardi B and Offset almost breaking up following the rapper’s hookup with multiple women, it has been alleged.

Offset was said to have been caught cheating on Cardi B with two women, one of which he had recorded on his iPhone. The video was later leaked by a hacker, who exposed the Migos star for not staying faithful to his girlfriend.

Kylie Jenner is now said to worry that her man could possibly have been doing the same considering that the reality star hasn’t seen Travis as much as she’s wanted to in recent months.

Scott has been on tour for the majority of the time that Kylie has been pregnant, so it’s been incredibly difficult for the TV personality to deal with her growing baby bump without the father of her child being around.

Now that Kylie has heard about Cardi B being cheated on while her man was on tour, it has made her feel all the more vulnerable, and she’s certainly not ruling out the possibility that Travis has also hooked up with other women.

Jenner’s hormones are all over the place right now and the last thing she would want is to deal with the chance that Travis has not been remaining faithful to her, considering that they have almost been together for a year, but Scott has never been around.

With the baby just weeks away from being welcomed into the world, Kylie Jenner is trying to remain as calm as she can about the situation and continues to check in on Travis to see what he’s up to and who he’s surrounding himself with.

The Cardi B cheating scandal has made Kylie Jenner that much more careful in her own relationship by knowing what Travis is up to whenever she can, but it goes without saying that doing so has left the 20-year-old exhausted, the source shares.

Kylie is just looking forward to welcoming her child — whatever she will find out after the baby has been born will speak for itself. She doesn’t believe that if Travis had cheated, it would be something that could stay under the radar forever.

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm reports regarding her pregnancy.