Britney Spears Plans Pregnancy With Sam Ashgari, Desperate For Baby Girl With Boyfriend [REPORT]

Britney Spears is allegedly ready to get married and have another baby with current boyfriend Sam Ashgari, it has been reported.

The duo has been seeing one another since first meeting one another on a music video shoot in 2016 — things quickly kicked off for the two and it wasn’t long before Britney confirmed she was in a relationship with the choreographer.

Sam has supported Spears while she was closing up the remaining dates with her residency in Vegas, having also received the credit for keeping Britney Spears in good shape, as the two is believed to be work out together on a daily basis.

The 36-year-old pop star loves Sam’s company, having allegedly told friends that he’s the most caring and genuine person she’s ever met. Britney feels like she’s gotten very lucky to have met someone like Ashgari.

With Sam only being 23 years of age, Spears is well aware that Sam will eventually want to settle down and have kids, and seeing that she’s still hoping out to welcome a baby girl into the world, starting a family with Ashgari would be her ideal goal.

Hollywood Life, who brands Britney Spears as a hopeless romantic, claims that the singer says she’s ready to give marriage another try because she knows it’ll be with someone who respects and loves her just as she does for him.

Her family reportedly love Sam and how well he is with Britney’s kids; Sean and Jayden, who are both entering their teenage stages now.

Spears can definitely see herself having another child, especially with someone like Sam, who has been nothing shorter than a solid rock in the hitmaker’s life.

There are no current plans for an engagement as of yet, but considering that Britney Spears is taking the majority of the year off before she starts work on her next album, it would seem like the perfect opportunity to start putting things in motion, her fans have argued.

Britney has very much kept her romance with Sam under the radar, but sources reveal that the couple is head over heels in love with one another and an upcoming wedding shouldn’t come as a shock to people.