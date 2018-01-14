Jinger Duggar Went To Australia Before Family, Husband Jeremy Vuolo Post About Honeymoon After Baby Reveal

The 16 members of the Duggar family are in Australia right now, invited by the Institute in Basic Life Principles, to give a talk at a Baptist church near Melbourne. But Jinger Duggar, with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, was the first Duggar to visit Down Under during her honeymoon, getting to experience an entirely different culture and exotic animals. Because of the fact that she is pregnant with her first child, she was not able to accompany the rest of her family this time, but it looks like she had a fill of Australian magic the last time she visited.

The 24-year-old Duggar and her 30-year-old pastor husband decided to pick Australia and New Zealand as their honeymoon spot when they got married in November 2016. Her sister Jill chose to go to a beach on the east coast and Jessa to Paris for their honeymoon so it was a bit of a surprise to Counting On fans when they chose a destination extremely far from home.

Their honeymoon received a special episode on Counting On, in which the fans of the Duggar clan got to have a peek at the couple’s first days of privacy. The segment when they learned how to cook seafood with a chef in Sydney was the fans’ favorite, as it revealed the playful nature in both Jinger and Jeremy.

“Watching Jinger cook, she’s beautiful, and so it was getting a little hot in the kitchen,” Jeremy said according to Us Weekly. “I think [the chef] Bec was uncomfortable with a couple of newlyweds in her kitchen, but we were there for a nice romantic time. Must be the crustaceans and the garlic — natural aphrodisiac.”

With her family Down Under, Jeremy Vuolo decided to post a slideshow of pictures on his Instagram account, reminiscing about their days in the beautiful country.

The fans took this opportunity to show how much they appreciate them in Counting On and to congratulate them on their baby announcement.

“I love koalas! You and Jinger are so precious and such a sweet couple,” one fan commented. “Congratulations on your recent baby announcement, many blessings to you in the new year!”

“Love Jinger’s sweet loving personality,” another chimed in. “She’s going to make an awesome mommy and you will be a good father Mr. Jeremy! Can’t wait for y’all to be parents!”

In fact, the fans remembered just how great their honeymoon episode was and encouraged the couple to start their own reality series.

A fan said, “You guys should get a spin-off show!”

The Duggars are done with their speaking engagement at Kilsyth South Baptist Church. They were there to talk to their Australian fans about “family life and homeschooling” and to have an afternoon tea with the attendees.

Now, they are enjoying their time exploring the southern part of the country.

Counting On is set to return to TLC in the spring of 2018.