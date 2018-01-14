Scott Disick’s Pic Of Sofia Richie In Tiny Bikini Raises Eyebrows — ‘She’s A Baby’ Compared To Father Of 3

Scott Disick, who is a 34-year-old father of three, posted a picture of his teenage girlfriend looking “seductively” at the camera in her tiny bikini and folks online had something to say about this, especially with the age-gap between the two. Sofia Richie, who is the daughter of the iconic singer Lionel Richie and the half-sister of Nicole Richie, is only 19-years old.

According to the Daily Mail, Disick and Richie have been linked as far back as the spring of 2017 as his tumultuous relationship with Kourtney Kardashian played on and off to an ending via the tabloids. Disick, who has three kids with Kardashian, is known for excessive drinking and partying in the past, along with seeking help in rehab.

While the latest picture of Richie is posted to Disick’s Instagram Story, previous pictures of the teenager have gathered a lot of comments about her being a look-alike to Kourtney Kardashian. Hollywood Life suggested that Richie has had a hair makeover in this bikini picture and now she “channels” Kourtney Kardashian.

As you can see in the picture below, the teen is sporting brunette hair after wearing her hair as a blonde for some time now. This is the bikini picture making the headlines today and prompting some from within the online world to offer up their less-than-stellar comments on the relationship between Disick and the teen.

Disick’s latest picture of Richie in a bikini isn’t the only one to draw criticism online, as back in December he posted a video that made fans “cringe,” according to Too Fab. It was dubbed an “underwear video” of Richie which drew comments of “uncomfortable” to watch and in “bad taste,” according to Too Fab.

That video can be seen here on Disick’s Instagram Story page. Sofia Richie’s youthful looks are seen in the Instagram picture below.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

Some of the people commenting online about Richie’s latest bikini picture that was posted to Instagram by Disick are rather condemning of this Disick — Richie relationship. One commenter wrote, “She’s 19! Why be with a 34-year-old alcoholic with three kids by a woman he never married?” Another commenter echoed those exact sentiments — “Don’t understand why a young woman, with her whole life in front of her, would even want to be saddled with an alcoholic never-been with 3 kids.”

I’m on a whole new year vibe A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:10am PST

Other comments said, “she’s a baby” and a few predictions of how this relationship will end were similar to this comment — “this going to end sadly for her.” Others posted their thoughts like, “how sad to be chained to a creature like Scott Disick,” as seen in the Daily Mail article’s comments online. Now that she has colored her hair the same hue as Kourtney Kardashian’s one person offers a critique of, “Kourtney wannabe… shame.” Another finds it rather “creepy” how Sofia now looks like a “young Kourtney” with her new hair color, which is seen in the Instagram post below.

Still, there were some online who gave kudos to Disick for having such a beautiful and young girlfriend. Others suggested if they were happy why not just leave them alone.