Mayim Bialik Talks The Ending Of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

The Big Bang Theory was renewed for two more seasons last year in March — Season 11 and Season 12; and the cast members, too, signed new two-year contracts to continue. With The Big Bang Theory Season 11 barrelling toward the season finale, the show’s future has once again become a subject of much speculation and discussion. And Mayim Bialik’s recent comments, along with Johnny Galecki’s, have fueled speculation that The Big Bang Theory Season 12 could be the final season of the long-running sitcom.

Mayim Bialik’s character Amy Farrah Fowler, a neurologist and Sheldon Cooper’s (Jim Parsons) love interest, first made an appearance in the closing moments of Season 3 finale, and she was upped to series regular during The Big Bang Theory Season 4. The actress recently won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at Critics’ Choice Awards and following her win she said that they [Big Bang Theory cast members] would be happy to do other things in their lives.

The 42-year-old actress said that they did a “different kind of television,” adding that they were proud of what they did, according to US Weekly.

“We’re one of the only classic, four-camera sitcom shows that still really believes in what we do and the way we do it. Chuck [Lorre] loves and believes in a live studio audience and we do as well. We do a very different kind of television than a lot of the shows that we’re up against and have been up against for a decade now — we’re really proud of what we do.”

Moreover, Mayim Bialik also admitted, “I think everyone will be really happy to do other things in their life.”

Earlier this month at TCA, Johnny Galecki, who plays Leonard, too echoed similar sentiments. Deadline quoted him as saying that everyone was comfortable with Season 12 being the final season of The Big Bang Theory.

“The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping the show has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes. But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

In tonight’s @bigbangtheory episode, Sheldon kicks Amy out of their apartment so he can get work done. So what does Amy do? Science with Leonard, of course! Don’t miss it!! pic.twitter.com/Fw1HvmgJ1A — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) January 11, 2018

With both Mayim Bialik and Johnny Galecki hinting that the cast members would be happy to see the end board, it can be assumed that The Big Bang Theory Season 12 is going to be the final season. In August of last year, creator Chuck Lorre, too, said that one could “easily presume” that Season 12 would be the end of the series.

The Big Bang Theory continues to be one of the top-rated comedy series on network television, although the current season’s ratings, for some episodes, dropped to a series low in the key demo. The show remains a key property for CBS, but a property that is no longer as profitable as it used to be because of the actors’ salaries and astronomical production cost.

Episode 14 of The Big Bang Theory Season 11, titled “The Separation Triangulation,” airs on Thursday, January 18, on CBS. The episode will see Raj (Kunal Nayyar) discovering that he is dating a married woman, while Sheldon will drive Leonard crazy by being a model tenant.