Jill Duggar Dillard Slammed For Putting Baby On A ‘Dirty Floor’

Jill Duggar Dillard and her married siblings are often criticized for their parenting choices, especially by mothers who believe they know what is best for her child. Jill and her husband Derick have been in the firing line for mommy-shamers for quite a while, and recently fans took issue with the 26-year-old placing her child on a “dirty carpet.”

The young mother posted photos of her youngest son, Samuel, to her Instagram as he sat on his tummy presumably learning to crawl. As is usual with celebrities, the fans found something to critique right away.

According to those viewing the post, Jill had “endangered” her son by putting him on a “filthy” carpet. Several mothers asserted that it was “gross” and they would “never do that” to their children without at least putting a blanket underneath them. Many are also worried because it seems Samuel may have health issues that she and Derick have been attempting to cover up or do not wish to address.

Jill Duggar Dillard has come under fire for her parenting decisions in the past. Around Thanksgiving, Jill and Derick were smeared by online commenters after they witnessed the pair putting Sam on the floor next to the table without being in a carrier swing or seat. Many found this to be both hazardous and unsanitary.

Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick have also been criticized for using blanket training with their children, which involves swaddling children in a blanket very tightly to ensure they stay in one place. This controversial technique was also used on Jill and her 18 siblings by her parents.

Derick Dillard also contributed to the controversy over his parenting when he and his brother were pictured with T-shirts that said “Wooden Spoon Survivor,” insinuating that they had been punished with wooden spoons as children. This raised alarm bells for those who are concerned that the parents are using the same techniques on their two young sons.

Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard will no longer participate on the family’s TV series, Counting On. TLC made a statement saying they had distanced themselves from Derick after he went on a transphobic rant about fellow TLC star, Jazz Jennings. Derick, however, claims he and Jill decided not to film any more, independent of the issue.