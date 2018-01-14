Selena Gomez’s Mother Confirms She’s ‘Not Happy’ With Her Daughter’s Reunion With Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefy, has gone on record to address some of the rumors that have been going around about the relationship between she and Gomez. One of the rumors is that they are fighting because Teefy does not approve of Selena getting back together with Justin Bieber.

In an interview with Gossip Cop, Teefy said that she is “not happy” about the reunion between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. This is something that celebrity news sites have been speculating about ever since the “Bad Liar” and “Sorry” singers rekindled their relationship. But Selena’s mother added that she understands that her daughter is an independent woman who can make up her own mind about her life.

“Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy,” she said.

Selena has been through a lot. She has lupus and the complications of the condition have affected her career and her life. The singer had to have a kidney transplant in the summer of 2017. Her friend, Francia Raisa, donated the kidney.

When asked if she thinks that Justin Beiber will negatively affect Selena Gomez’s wellness, Mandy Teefy reiterated that Selena is free to make her own choices when it comes to her health. She insisted that she doesn’t run her daughter’s life, despite what’s been reported by the tabloid news.

Teefy added that the “rift” between she and Gomez did not widen after Selena’s father stopped managing the singer.

“Every mother and daughter has disagreements,” she continued. “We never expected to manage her her whole life. We lost family time because the only time we saw her, we talked business.” Managing their daughter was no longer enjoyable and it was different when she was younger because they had to be with her because she was underage.

Hollywood Life recently reported that Selena had been trying to make peace with her mother via Instagram by posting photos of herself in front of her childhood home and changing her profile picture to an old photo of her mother. But Gossip Cop, a site known for debunking celebrity rumors, claimed that the mother and daughter are working on their issues behind the scenes. The reunion with Justin Bieber really does seem to be an issue with Selena’s family, because Bieber was not invited to their Christmas festivities.

As People Magazine notes, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez first started dating in 2011, but the relationship was on-again and off-again before they officially called it quits. Selena eventually moved on and started a relationship with The Weeknd, but they ended their relationship in October last year. But before that split became official news, Gomez and Bieber were seen spending time together.