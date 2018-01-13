Will Kim Kardashian Be At Paris Hilton’s Wedding? Kim Says Yes, She Would ‘Love To’ Watch Paris Wed

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton haven’t always been the very best of friends, but when it comes to white dresses, bouquets, and wedding vows, it looks like Kim will totally be there for one time BFF, Paris Hilton, on her wedding day. TMZ broke the news that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are planning on watching Paris walk up the aisle to marry her fiance, Chris Zylka.

According to the outlet, Kim was pretty clear about her intentions. Even though she and Kanye were “unchatty” during their dinner date at Craig’s restaurant, Kardashian opened up on her way out of the restaurant when questioned about Paris Hilton’s wedding.

A photographer told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that Paris was planning on inviting her to the wedding and asked whether Kim, 37, and Kanye, 40, would go. “We would love to come,” Kim replied.

Last week, when the same photographer spotted Paris at Craig’s and quickly decided to pop the question about whether Hilton’s wedding guest list would include Kim Kardashian, Paris appeared to be almost taken aback that anyone would have to ask. It looks like the ongoing ups and downs of the Kardashian-Hilton friendship might be a thing of the past.

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have had their ups and downs in their life-long friendship. Thomas Niedermueller / Getty Images

The two have lived in the same world their whole lives, and there’s not much they don’t know about each other. Bustle shared that it was Paris Hilton who first put Kim Kardashian in the spotlight when she invited the unknown future star to walk the red carpet with her.

Kim Kardashian is worth 175 million and 47th richest. Has anyone figured out what she was famous for yet? She hung out with Paris Hilton. — Karey Jackson (@Karey1975) November 15, 2017

Lucky for Kim and the Kardashian-Jenner clan that Paris, who is known to be more than a bit fickle with her BFFs, was “not speaking” to Nicole Richie. Hilton is said to have been on the look-out for a replacement besty, and Kim came along at the perfect time. Paris was the star who began the reality series trend with her own massively popular show, The Simple Life.

I wouldn’t say Paris Hilton is normal by any means, but Kim Kardashian was Paris Hilton’s assistant back before she was famous (pre sex tape) and Paris made Kim and groomed her 100% https://t.co/CSACDMRLav — Lexie ???????? (@xolexieox) January 3, 2018

The enormous success of the Hilton experiment meant Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and momager, Kris Jenner, would find their perfect niche and become huge stars in their own right.

That means if Paris Hilton really does make good on her words and invite Kim and Kanye to her wedding, the Kardashian-Wests might actually owe it to Paris to show up.