‘Modern Family’ Will End After Next Year’s Season 10

Modern Family is planning the beginning of the end. The hit ABC comedy series has confirmed that the show will officially end next year with the conclusion of Season 10. This means that fans will be forced to say goodbye to the Claire, Phil, Haley, Alex, Luke, Jay, Gloria, Manny, Joe, Mitchell, Cam, and Lilly very soon, Vulture reports.

Modern Family follows the story of one big family and has kept viewers laughing for nine years now. The ABC comedy has been huge in the ratings and with awards shows during its run. Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, and Eric Stonestreet have all won Emmys for their work on the series, and the show has earned a total of 22 Emmy wins for its cast and crew over the past nine seasons.

In addition to Modern Family‘s success, it has also made household names out of its stars, such as Julie Bowen, who portrays Claire Dunphy, Ty Burrell, who plays the lovable, but nerdy Phil Dunphy, Eric Stonestreet, who plays Cameron Tucker, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who portrays Mitchell Pritchett, and Sofia Vergara, whose on-screen alter-ego, Gloria Pritchett is married to Claire and Mitchell’s father, Jay, played by TV icon Ed O’Neill, formerly of Married With Children fame.

The show’s youngest stars, Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez have also gained fame and reorganization from their roles the family’s youngest members, and have been earning a whopping $100K per episode.

Modern Family‘s final season will mark another end of an era for ABC, who is saying goodbye to the Heck family of The Middle after nine seasons in 2018. It seems that the network’s Tuesday and Wednesday comedy blocks will be left a bit empty in the upcoming year, which could lead the way for the network’s next big family comedy to strike while the iron is hot.

The #ModernFamily 200th is TONIGHT! Thank you for your support over the last 9 seasons! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/KpKVNGduWg — Modern Family (@ModernFam) January 11, 2018

However, fans who are already mourning the loss of Modern Family may want to keep their grief on the back burner for now. There have been rumblings of a possible spin-off show, which could continue the stories of one or more of the family members, such as Haley and Alex, Luke and Manny, or possibly even the show’s beloved and hilarious couple, Mitchell and Cam.

Modern Family currently airs Wednesday nights on ABC.