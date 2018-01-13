Duggar Family Fans Not Convinced Jill Duggar Dillard’s Son Is Healthy, New Photo Suggests More Complications

Rumors that Samual Scott Dillard, Jill Duggar Dillard’s son, had issues at birth have persisted since he was born in summer of 2017. Some fans of the mega-family have stated they believe Jill’s son’s birth may have caused her to even have a hysterectomy after his birth, which would no doubt be devastating for a Duggar family member.

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, have been obtuse about what exactly happened at their son’s birth and why they were so quiet on social media following his delivery. Derick recently posted a photo of his son post-birth with a feeding tube and oxygen, which added fuel to the rumors.

Although neither Jill nor Derick acknowledged what had happened, some believe the little boy had fluid in his lungs when he was born. The pair did acknowledge, however, that both of their children were born via C-section after days of labor, as the Duggar family attempts to have all of their children at home naturally.

However, a recent photo of Jana Duggar holding him has raised even more questions about the status of Samuel’s health. The eldest Duggar daughter was seen holding Samuel at home, with the little boy wearing oxygen tape on his face and what appeared to be a cord coming out of his body.

One fan commented that she was a NICU nurse and that she wondered why Samuel was still wearing oxygen tape at home. According to her, this is only done in situations that are more serious and would require him to continue oxygen at home. This means that it might be even more than fluid in the lungs.

Another NICU nurse chimed in saying that this may not necessarily be indicative of something more serious, as they may be trialing him at home without oxygen or simply only using it while he is sleeping.

Others pointed out that Samuel was wearing what appeared to be a cannula for an IV or feeding, which also isn’t necessarily normal for a child who was born with minor complications.

Jill Duggar Dillard’s son, however, now appears to be in a healthier state, though fans do continue to wonder what exactly happened in the delivery room and if it will affect Jill and Derick’s future fertility.