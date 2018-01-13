If a picture is worth a thousand words, an enormous billboard in Los Angeles, California that reads, “Oprah Winfrey For President,” speaks volumes. According to a new report, the Oprah “campaign” billboard was erected after Donald Trump’s “racist” comments — “sh**hole countries” — sent ripples around the globe and after Winfrey’s fiery speech at the Golden Globes.

Someone erected a giant billboard in Orange County Friday; a day after President Trump’s alleged comments aimed at countries with a people of color majority reverberated across social, business, and political spheres. According to Daily Mail, the sign depicts a half white and half black “smiley face” that is, ostensibly, purposely shaped into the letter “O” for Oprah Winfrey.

The long and rectangular sign has a bright pink background and features bold black capital letters. In one image, a worker on a ladder is seen doing finishing touches on the “Oprah For President” billboard.

Apparently, the conspicuous sign’s location sits atop a building with the address of 1828 Oak Street. Motorists along two intersecting roadways are able to clearly see the sign as they drive by the location. The fashion group, “I Am Gay” works out of the building, and according to sources, it indicated in the past that it has plans to spearhead an “Oprah For President” movement. It’s unclear if the group is behind the Winfrey billboard.

Last week, Oprah, as one person said, “took us to church” during her speech at the Golden Globe Awards where she accepted the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award. During her impassioned oration, the media mogul told the audience and viewers that a “new day is on the horizon.”

Although Winfrey didn’t mention Trump by name, many said the speech was aimed at the controversial president. Moreover, others said Oprah’s speech sounded “presidential,” and gave off hints of a 2020 challenge to the incumbent president.

Winfrey has not made official statements regarding brewing speculation about a potential bid for the White House. Still, others opined about her stepping into the fray. Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham, said that Oprah would put her name into the hat if it were the “will of the people.”

However, Oprah’s BFF, Gayle King, chimed in on Graham’s statements during a morning segment of CBS This Morning. During the broadcast, King attempted to “clean up” Stedman’s statements by clarifying what he meant in response to a reporter’s question, according to the St. Louis American.

“Stedman would never so cavalierly say, ‘Absolutely she would do it, it’s up to the people.’ He would never do that. I do think she’s intrigued by the idea. I do think that. She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way, but I don’t think that she’s actively considering it.”

‘Oprah For President’ Billboard Spotted Near LA Freewayshttps://t.co/BANsKYSi7q#Oprah2020 She Has My Vote Always — Mark Tribue (@mrblackcat1069) January 13, 2018

On Tuesday, Trump weighed in on the talk about an Oprah Winfrey 2020 ticket. During a meeting at the White House, a reporter pressed him on the speculation.

“Yeah, I’ll beat Oprah,” Trump said, adding that “Oprah will be a lot of fun” to run against, should she declare her campaign for the 2020 race. The New York billionaire said he has a past, cordial relationship with Oprah. He also recalled how he and his family appeared as special guests on one of her last episodes of the show that carried her name for decades.

Days ago, Trump came under heavy scrutiny on the heels of remarks he made during a closed-door meeting on immigration with a group of bipartisan legislators. There, he allegedly ranted about immigrants from “sh**hole” countries, namely El Salvador, Haiti, and other African nations.

Trump later denied the comments, saying that he used “tough language” to describe other countries that were not playing by the rules of legal immigration and adding value to the American workforce, but never mouthed the words, “sh**hole.” Nonetheless, a handful of Democratic and Republican lawmakers in the room confirmed reports of the president’s comments that have been labeled as “vile” and “racist” by a large number of individuals and groups.