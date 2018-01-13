Mama June Shannon: Honey Boo Boo Star Is Reportedly Gaining Weight Again

Mama June Shannon stunned reality TV fans last year when she shed a ton of weight. As reported by the Inquisitr at the time Mama June, a star of the reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, reportedly slimmed down from over 300 lbs to a trim size four. As a result of Mama June’s weight loss transformation, she was awarded a new TV show. Mama June: From Not To Hot, tracked Mama June’s weight loss journey and a second season was commissioned.

Mama June’s weight loss was a remarkable achievement, but even her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, didn’t believe that she could maintain her weight loss. Honey Boo Boo told US Weekly that when Mama June first started her weight loss program it was “in the back of [her] mind that ‘She won’t keep it off.” It would seem that Honey Boo Boo’s fears were justified as Mama June has told US Weekly that she gained around 10-pounds over the holiday period.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Mama June revealed that the holidays, and her tendency to snack whilst on the road, is responsible for her weight gain. However, Honey Boo Boo claims that she is really proud of her mama despite the hate that Mama June has received over her weight loss.

Dan Hallman / AP Images

Mama June also revealed that she has been struggling with health and personal issues, but she refused to reveal what those issues are. Fans will have to watch the new season of Mama June: From Not To Hot for the answers to that question. One thing we do know is that Mama June has a new man in her life.

People magazine reports that the season premiere of shows Mama June introducing her new boyfriend, Geno, to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. Mama June has apparently been trying to keep her new relationship a secret, but the girls followed her to bingo, where they saw their mama kissing Geno. Honey Boo Boo was not impressed, asking “what kind of guy takes mama on a date to bingo?”

Mama June reportedly slimmed down from 460 lbs. to a trim 160 lbs., so a 10 lb. weight gain is not especially significant in the overall scheme of things. She will, however, be keeping a close eye on those scales to ensure that she doesn’t gain any more weight.